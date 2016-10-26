Kat Von D and Jeffree Star Feud Update: Have They Made Up?

Unless you’ve been unplugged from social media within the last 48 hours, you’re probably well-aware of the highly dramatic beauty battle between cosmetics entrepreneurs (and now former friends) Kat Von D and Jeffree Star.

The feud –which started Tuesday after Von D announced on her Facebook page that she was ending her friendship with Star after years of “putting up with” Star’s “inappropriate behavior (including, promoting drug use, racism and bullying)” — has taken a dramatic turn with both camps taking jabs at each other via long-winded, explanatory videos and then responding to said videos with more of the same.

But before claiming allegiance to a “side,” here’s some background info on the pair’s friendship: Von D and Star first became friends about 10 years ago, according to Star in a now-deleted Tweet. It was around that time that Von D offered to help her then-friend launch his makeup line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, which didn’t come to fruition until 2014.

Von D says one of the main reasons she’s cutting Star out of her life is his Star’s failed business relationship with an artist named BJ, who allegedly helped design graphics for his cosmetics line. According to Von D, BJ was never paid for those designs, which now cover the packaging on the majority of Star’s cosmetics line.

“The minute I found out about that, which was this last Saturday, I texted Jeffree and said, ‘Hey Jeffree, can you explain to me why you haven’t paid BJ?'” she said in her 14-minute video. “And he basically told me to go f–k myself and then blocked my number.”

A few days later, Von D posted a photo to Facebook and Instagram annoucing she would like to “dissociate” herself from Star and his brand, and added, “with a heavy heart, I will be pulling the shade ‘Jeffree’ from my collection,” she wrote. “Sending extra love to everyone out there. ❤️” Von D also said she planned on making a video in which she would go into full detail on why she chose to no longer be friends with Star.

Shortly after Von D’s post, Star reacted on Twitter, responding to Von D’s announcement in a series of tension-filled tweets and hinted that he would respond to the accusations in his own video.

And then, making good on her promise, Von D released a 14-minute video, accusing Star of bullying fans and other brands, not paying an artist for graphic-design services for the makeup line and more.

“I think that this comes off very harsh, and I can understand why there would be a reaction from not just my fans but Jeffree’s fans as well,” Von D said. “And in no way is this video or my post meant to bash anybody. I’m just simply stating the truth — I’m stating the facts. I think it’s important for me that my fans and followers know where I stand with this, because the way that Jeffree chooses to live his life and treat other people is not something I personally agree with.”

And as expected, Star refuted Von D’s video accusations, Tweeting that there is, in fact, “no beef” with BJ the artist and that his own video would come soon.

As of this morning, Star finally shared his own video titled, “DEAR KAT VON D: IT’S EASIER TO TELL THE TRUTH,” claiming Von D’s accusations are just that, accusations with no truth to them. See Star’s 23-minute response in its entirety, below.

UPDATE 10/26: Has the Kat Von D vs. Jeffree Star feud been put in the past? Not completely, but it looks like Star is ready to move on from the most of drama that started in July.

In a new video posted today, the makeup artist share what he calls “a personal video” on Twitter, delving into detail for the first about his 100+ tattoos (all of which, besides just one, were done by Kat).

At the beginning of the multi-part video series (only part one has been posted so far), Star admitted that despite the drama that happened in the past, he will always respect Von D for her work.

“I would never disrespect Kat’s art. Even though we were friends for 10 years, you never know you’re going to literally wake up one morning and have your best friend backstab you in front of the entire world,” he said in the video. “No matter what happened, no matter what she did to me, I am so proud to be covered by her work.”

He also added: “The drama is dead in my eyes and whatever happened, happened.”

So far, Von D has not commented or responded to Star’s latest video. To see everything he said and learn the inner details of their broken friendship, check out the full Youtube video below.