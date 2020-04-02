Everything to Know About Nurse Jamie – the Celebrity Skin Care Expert Dating John Mellencamp

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty

John Mellencamp‘s new girlfriend Nurse Jamie is one of the most popular skin care experts in Hollywood.

Jamie Sue Sherrill, 49, best known as Nurse Jamie, is a registered nurse, founder of Beauty Park Medical Spa in Santa Monica and creator of her own wildly popular eponymous skin care and beauty tool line. Her innovative cult-favorite tools and treatments have garnered the attention of countless stars like Jenna Dewan, Ashley Tisdale, Lisa Rinna, Hilary Duff, Lea Michele and many more.

PEOPLE confirmed the news that the musician, 68, is dating the celebrity skin care expert after E! News reported that the pair have been dating since the “beginning of the year.” A rep for Mellencamp did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, while a rep for Sherrill declines to comment on her personal life. The musician and the mom of three are both from Indiana.

The relationship is Mellencamp’s first since his split from ex-fiancée Meg Ryan. In November 2019, PEOPLE confirmed Mellencamp and Ryan ended their engagement after one year. The pair had dated on and off for nearly eight years.

Nurse Jamie has been in the beauty business for most of her life and was drawn to it at a young age, which led her to acquire many celeb clients.

“I was obsessed with skin care from an early age, and I started working for a dermatologist when I was 18. He was a pioneer in laser therapy, and we were a test site for the largest laser company in the world — at that time, nobody was using lasers — so I learned the importance of innovation in aesthetic medicine,” she told Coveteur in 2018.

At her medical spa, Nurse Jamie and her team offer an array of cosmetic face and body treatments including Botox, fillers, lasers, tattoo removal, body contouring, chemical peels and more.

“Body sculpting is big — from banning the bra strap fat to firming the tush–these never go away,” she told Dermstore in 2019 of some of her most celeb requested procedures. “Laser hair removal, Botox, filler and glowing skin are always on trend.”

Nurse Jamie’s expertise quickly became so in-demand, that she later launched her own namesake skin care and beauty tool brand that’s now sold everywhere from Nordstrom and Sephora to Ulta and Neiman Marcus. “I created my line for products that I felt were missing in the marketplace,” she said in an interview with Dermstore. “We’ve seen a lift in high-tech tools. Devices and home-based skin care are a big part of my regimen and I make everyone participate.”

One of Nurse Jamie’s most iconic tools that has gone viral all over social media is her Uplift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller , which is massaged upwards along the face and neck for a lifting and contouring effect after applying skincare.

“Stimulating your facial muscles with regular massage promotes the flow of oxygen and blood to your face, which helps to brighten the skin and give a more refreshed look overall,” Nurse Jamie previously told PEOPLE of how to use the tool.

Jessica Alba recently showed fans how she likes to use the wand-like Nurse Jamie Uplift Facial Roller on herself. “I like to use the @nursejamiela face tool to help my skin better absorb the products & get the blood flowing,” Alba wrote on her Instagram Story.

Alba isn’t the only one who loves to use the $69 beauty tool after applying skincare products. In fact, it has racked up a long list of celebrity fans, including Khloé Kardashian, Busy Phillips, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Hudgens, and Johnathan Van Ness. Hilary Duff recently shared she uses it to “push in the product” (like a serum, oil, or moisturizer) she’s applying.