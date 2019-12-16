Everything to Know About the Curated Ear Piercing Trend (Scarlett Johansson and Ashley Graham Are Big Fans)

For some, getting one’s ears pierced for the first time can be quite an experience — and most likely happened at a trendy kids’ jewelry store like Claire’s. But as you’ve probably noticed, getting additional lobe and cartilage piercings at tattoo shops (the adult way to go about it) isn’t nearly as exciting.

Studs, a new boutique ear piercing studio in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood, is on a mission to change that, capitalizing on the celeb-favorite curated ear trend (an ear with multiple piercings filled with various types of jewelry) in the process.

Co-founders Anna Harman and Lisa Bubbers developed the business idea after discovering a hole in the market about a year ago. Bubbers tells PEOPLE, “I went with Anna to get her second piercing at a tattoo shop. We were both like, ‘Wow, this is really not what we, as consumers, want from this experience.'”

What they noticed was a limited selection of earring styles and an overall uninviting atmosphere. Harman and Bubbers were confident they could offer something better. Something between Claire’s, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018, and a traditional tattoo and piercing parlor.

A year later on Nov. 19, the friends and business partners opened the Studs N.Y.C. flagship store, complete with shiny white countertops, neon signs, wall art and chrome decor (if you’re nearby, we’d highly recommend stopping by to snap an Instagram photo, if nothing else). It’s a millennial’s paradise that fuels creativity and self-expression, which is exactly what the curated ear trend is all about.

For consumers not based in the city, Harman and Bubbers launched an online collection of trendy hoops, studs and drop earrings, ranging from $14-$175 (not including the price of piercing services). “We believe that ears are the new key to unlocking self expression…we’re a team of earscape artists and we’re h(ear) for you,” the website states.

Bubbers explains: “The premise is a new, refreshed version of ear piercing and earrings, really focused on ears, built for Gen Z and Millennials, inclusive of everyone with a really trend-driven, excessively bright, accessibly-priced assortment of earrings, both for piercing and for fashion.”

Image zoom Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

So, how exactly do you achieve this multi-earring look floating around Instagram and why should it be on your radar? Bubbers broke down the trend — loved by celebrities like Ashley Graham, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson and more — for PEOPLE below.

“All of the earrings are mix and match to your own style but we also know it’s kind of hard to put together these looks,” she says. “So we’ve merchandised them by a few different stud personas that we really like so that there’s something for everyone.”

The Studs website does the work for you by grouping earrings into curated collections like “Opal of my Eye,” “Silver Lining” and “Over the Moon” — simply purchase the jewelry from your favorite one and screenshot for piercing placement inspiration!

Image zoom The Bar None Collection includes four different earrings Studs

“Piercing really lends itself to self-expressions,” Bubbers adds. “It’s not just about wanting to wear cute jewelry — you’re really saying something about yourself.”

Image zoom The Silver Lining Collection includes six different pieces of jewelry Studs

When it comes to this trend, more is more (Graham, 32, recently revealed she has 17 earring holes during an appearance on The Tonight Show) but the Studs founder recommends getting pierced in stages to ensure proper healing.

“We try to keep the symptoms to a minimum by being really careful about our practices. One of those is limiting it to two piercings at a time,” Bubbers tells PEOPLE. “We have very specific practices, like using a saline spray, not twisting your earring, not sleeping on the ear with the piercing and not submerging it in water. We have all of our aftercare kits and a Frequently Asked Questions section on our website.”