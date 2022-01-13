Everything Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Said About Being Each Other's Style Muses

Besides their public displays of affection, Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, also use fashion to celebrate their companionship. The couple isn't afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to their wardrobes and they often cite one another as their fashion muses.

Read on for all the ways the pair influences each other's edgy outfit choices.

Their Matching Moments Are Intentional

"We don't leave unless our outfits go together," Fox told People (The Show!) in July 2021.

Typically, the actress lets her man select his outfit first. Then, the direction he goes in dictates the look she wears.

"I wait for him to get dressed first because he is a hella flamboyant dresser — even if he's just going to get a smoothie, he looks like he's coming off of a Liberace stage," the said. "Then I try to wear something that doesn't contradict what he's wearing."

She Considers Him a Her Fashion Influencer

Fox has nothing but praise for Kelly's sense of style. "His fashion awareness is very high. He has great style. He always looks super unique and unusual," she previously told PEOPLE.

"But he has the perfect body for it," she continued. "He's so tall, and he has a model's body. So he can wear anything and make it look really good."

One of the actress' favorite activities? Watching the rapper get ready (yes, really!). "I loved watching him get dressed because he wears clothes so well," Fox said.

He Convinced Her to Wear the Infamous Naked VMAs Dress

All eyes were on Fox when she stepped out at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a nearly-naked dress with Kelly by her side. The look was a bold choice and one her then-boyfriend convinced her to try.

"So I feel like it was just a moment that had to happen. The universe was calling for it. And I had a whole different dress picked out as well, that [my stylist] Maeve [Reilly] actually liked more," Fox told PEOPLE.

She ultimately turned to Kelly and members of her glam squad for a vote and the rest is history. "

"The whole hair and makeup team, and Colson and everybody voted. And everybody was like, 'Nah, we're going to go with the see-through one for this.' And we did, and I was nervous, and overwhelmed all day, but then got it over with," Fox said. "And I've never been more relieved to leave somewhere and go eat so much food. I hadn't eaten yet until the show was over. And I was so excited to go eat steak, and cake, and everything else I could fit in my mouth."

He Wanted Sentimental Touches on Her Engagement Ring

When working with jeweler Stephen Webster to create a unique, one-of-a-kind engagement ring for Fox, the rapper wanted to include each of their birthstones in the design. "We were approached by Colson [Baker] to create a very special ring that had true connections to both Megan and himself," Webster told PEOPLE exclusively.

"During the creative process, Colson had mentioned that Megan's both stone is emerald which he wanted to incorporate in some way along with a diamond, his birthstone," said Webster. The result? Two pear-cut stones sitting on interlocking bands.