Everything Kim Kardashian Has Ever Said About Her Battle with Psoriasis

Ever since Kim Kardashian West was first diagnosed with psoriasis during a 2011 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star hasn’t been shy about sharing her battle with the skin condition on social media.

The red, scaly patches, which tend to appear on the legs, elbows and lower back and are caused by genetics, first began flaring up on the lower half of Kardashian West’s body, but have since begun creeping up to her face.

“Psoriasis is the shits! 😂,” the star said in the caption of a selfie she shared on Monday while using an herbal ointment on the irritated lesions.

And that’s not the first time Kardashian West has gotten really real about her skin condition. Check out all the times the star has opened up about her psoriasis and the treatments she uses for flare ups below.

She Shows Candid Photos of Face Flare Ups

Kim continues to be very honest about her psoriasis struggles by posting multiple makeup free selfies with flare ups all over her face.

She most recently snapped a pic revealing several red patches covering her face. “Morning psoriasis,” she captioned the intimate snap, which appeared to be taken in bed.

She’s Not Afraid to Poke Fun at Herself

“Sexy,” the reality star captioned a candid shot of her psoriasis-ridden legs.

She’s Willing to Try Anything to Fix It

The star appears to be trying light therapy to help her skin, which she calls her “new best friend” in a photo posted of the large full-body device. In November 2017, the star had told PEOPLE that she was “using this light [therapy] and my psoriasis is like 60 percent gone.”

Kardashian West has even been willing to whip up different concoctions that will hopefully soothe her skin. “I’m really trying it all!!! Blueberry Detox Smoothie @medicalmedium,” the star wrote on a photo of the drink she made.

She Shuts Down the Haters

Kardashian West got called out by DailyMail.com for imperfections on her face when she was photographed getting lunch in L.A. with sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. The outlet wrote that she suffered from a “bad skin day” in a Tweet, and one day later, Kardashian West responded.

“It’s psoriasis all over my face,” she wrote on Twitter with a cry face emoji.

She’s Considered Going on Medication

I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

During a flare up in December 2018, Kardashian West tweeted, “I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body.”

Her Flare Ups Come and Go

About a year earlier, Kardashian West’s skin was doing better than ever. “OMG my psoriasis is almost gone! Best Christmas present!” she captioned the shot of her legs in December 2017.

She Uses Special Skin Creams

“OK I’m trying a new psoriasis cream all week,” Kim tweeted after learning of her diagnosis. “I hope this works! I promise I will share the goods once I find something that really works!”

She First Thought the Psoriasis Was Ringworm

When Kardashian West noticed red bumps on her legs on an episode of KUWTK in 2011, she was convinced she had ringworm.

“So I have this like rash. Khloé seems to think that I have ringworm and I don’t even know what that is,” she told her doctor.

But she quickly learned it was psoriasis. “It’s not ringworm. Khloé was wrong. It’s psoriasis,” her doctor replied.

“When the doctor tells me I have psoriasis I have heard of it before because my mom has always had it but my mom didn’t have red flaky dots all over her,” Kardashian West said. “My career is doing ad campaigns and swimsuit photo shoots. People don’t understand the pressure on me to look perfect. Imagine what the tabloids would do to me if they saw all these spots.”

She’s Learned to Accept Living with Psoriasis

Kardashian West revealed on her app that she’s learned to accept living with the skin condition.

“I have that one patch on my right leg that is the most visible,” Kardashian West said in a post on her app. “I don’t even really try to cover it that much anymore. Sometimes I just feel like it’s my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it? After this many years, I’ve really learned to live with it.”

She’s Hoping for New Remedies

Kardashian West isn’t bothered too much by it – but she does want a solution.

“Scientists are constantly researching and developing new medications to help treat it, but for now, I use a topical cortisone ointment every night before bed,” she said. “I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am.”