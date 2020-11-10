Every Star Who's Worn (and Recreated!) Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Versace Grammys Gown
The nearly-naked jungle-print dress that inspired the creation of Google Images has many famous fans
Jennifer Lopez
When J.Lo hit the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 23, 2000, the internet went into a frenzy (before an internet frenzy was even a thing). The plunging, jungle-print Versace gown with a neckline dropping all the way down past her navel led to such a spike in Google searches, that former Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt said the fashion moment led to the birth of Google Images.
Ever since she debuted the jaw-dropping dress, Lopez hasn't been afraid to recreate what she calls her "biggest fashion moment ever." From an SNL performance to the Versace catwalk, the singer and actress brought back updated versions of her famous "naked" dress over the years. And she's not the only one. See all the stars who have recreated Lopez's iconic look — and even a few who wore the dress first!
Amber Valletta
The original iteration of the dress was worn by model Amber Valletta. She opened Versace's Spring/Summer 2000 runway show five months before Lopez wore the gown, but the version Valletta wore was a shorter, knee-length style.
Donatella Versace
A few months later, Donatella Versace herself wore the design she created (her version was without sleeves) at the Met Gala on Dec. 6, 1999, which honored the Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition titled "Rock Style."
Geri Halliwell
The Spice Girl also wore the tropical-print dress just before J.Lo at the NRJ Music Awards in France in Jan. 2000. Her look most closely resembled Lopez's Grammys gown with the silk chiffon sleeves and sky-high slit.
Trey Parker
After Lopez went viral for her Grammys gown, South Park co-creater Trey Parker decided to dress in his own interpretation of the look for the 2000 Academy Awards. Parker later revealed he dropped acid before the red carpet.
Lisa Rinna
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Halloween costume inspired by J.Lo got the star's stamp-of-approval. "She looked awesome. It was really cute," Lopez told Access Hollywood.
Bill Hader
Lopez wasn't the only one to rewear her Versace dress when she hosted Saturday Night Live in Dec. 2019. Bill Hader threw on a similarly patterned for a hilarious sketch, too!
Tyra Banks
The Dancing with the Stars host pulled out all the stops when she channeled Lopez in a jungle-print gown constructed from Versace chiffon scarves.