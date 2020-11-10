Every Star Who's Worn (and Recreated!) Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Versace Grammys Gown

When J.Lo hit the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 23, 2000, the internet went into a frenzy (before an internet frenzy was even a thing). The plunging, jungle-print Versace gown with a neckline dropping all the way down past her navel led to such a spike in Google searches, that former Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt said the fashion moment led to the birth of Google Images.

Ever since she debuted the jaw-dropping dress, Lopez hasn't been afraid to recreate what she calls her "biggest fashion moment ever." From an SNL performance to the Versace catwalk, the singer and actress brought back updated versions of her famous "naked" dress over the years. And she's not the only one. See all the stars who have recreated Lopez's iconic look — and even a few who wore the dress first!