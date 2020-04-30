The supermodel is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik her mom Yolanda Foster confirmed

Every Fashion Show Gigi Hadid Has Walked in While Pregnant This Year — from Tom Ford to Moschino

The show must go on!

Before Yolanda Hadid confirmed that daughter Gigi Hadid is expecting, the pregnant supermodel, 25, walked in high-profile fashion shows across Paris, Los Angeles and New York City and her fans didn't suspect a thing.

"Of course we are so excited," Yolanda, 56, told Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday. "I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Here’s a look back at all the times Gigi, who is 20 weeks along, according to TMZ, walked the runway over the past five months.

Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021

JANUARY 18, 2020: Hadid stunned at the Jacquemus Menswear show, strutting the catwalk in the least forgiving of styles: a nude slip dress with an open back and a slit up the side. She clearly had nothing to hide here.

Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020-2021

JANUARY 22, 2020: Gigi joined her sister Bella Hadid (and practically every other influential supermodel of the past decade, including Karlie Kloss, Coco Rocha, and Irina Shayk) to send the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier into retirement after 50 years in the fashion industry. For the historic runway show, Gigi sported one of the designer's quintessential motifs: a blue-and-white sailor-inspired ensemble.

Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2020-2021

FEBRUARY 7, 2020: Gigi is never one to miss a major runway, so it was no surprise that she made the trip to Los Angeles for Tom Ford’s start-studded Fall/Winter 2020 show — and wearing one of the most memorable looks of the night, at that! The supermodel stunned in a sheer long sleeve black gown made entirely of lace.

Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020-2021

FEBRUARY 12, 2020: At Marc Jacobs NYFW show — always one of the most anticipated shows of the season — Gigi looked classic in a winter white set accessorized with a red velvet headband. Noteworthy here? The supermodel wore pointed-toe flats embellished with a rose instead of heels, the usual runway staple.

Moschino Fall/Winter 2020-2021

FEBRUARY 20, 2020: The star channeled a pink, white and red flower-covered cake for Jeremy Scott’s Marie Antoinette-inspired Moschino collection. Although this full, long sleeve style hid her figure, Gigi changed into a yellow corset for her second runway look.

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020-2021

FEBRUARY 27, 2020: At Chloé, Gigi looked chic in a silk dress featuring watercolor designs and exposed black tulle, teamed with brown lace-up boots and a single-breasted Teddy coat. After the show, the supermodel was spotted wearing cargo pants and a bodycon turtleneck.

Off-White Fall/Winter 2020-2021

FEBRUARY 27, 2020: There’s no question that former model, Yolanda Hadid, stole this buzzed-about show when she returned to the runway for the first time in decades, but Gigi’s avant-garde look still captured our attention. She closed Off-White in a blue and white windbreaker and tiered white dress.

Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2020-2021

FEBRUARY 27, 2020: The same day, Gigi walked the runway at Isabel Marant sporting a cream monochrome sweater/skirt combination, cinched at the waist with an oversize black leather belt.

Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2020-2021

MARCH 3, 2020: On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel started at Miu Miu, where she wore a jewel-encrusted white dress with pockets, paired with dramatic black eyeshadow, strappy closed-toe heels and a white shoulder bag.

Chanel Fall/Winter 2020-2021

MARCH 3, 2020: Just last month, Gigi closed the Chanel show (and thus, all of Paris Fashion Week) showing off her flat stomach in a black crop top, matching shorts, sheer polka-dot tights and a floor-length coat.