See Every Festive Look the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Their New Year's Eve Parties

New year, same show-stopping style from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Sisters Kendall and Kylie brought their signature glitz and glamour to Aspen, Colorado, to ring in the new year while Kim and Khloé celebrated in more casual attire in Los Angeles.

Kourtney had a cozy New Year's Eve as she donned pajamas but added a festive headband for the big night. She brought in 2023 alongside Charli D'Amelio and stepchildren Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.

The family's New Year's Eve celebrations follow up their famous annual Christmas Eve party, which made headlines for its star-studded guest list – including Addison Rae and Machine Gun Kelly, performance by Grammy-nominated singer Sia and, of course, the high-fashion looks brought to the function by the Kardashian stars themselves.

Read ahead to see every outfit worn by the five style moguls on New Year's Eve 2022.

Kylie Jenner

This year, the queen of Kylie Cosmetics stacked her holiday wardrobe with luxury designer looks, from matching Mugler dresses with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi to comfy SKIMS pajamas by her sister Kim!

For New Year's Eve in Aspen, Kylie stepped out in a sheer black bodysuit and matching fur coat alongside her sister Kendall. She completed the look with diamond earrings, a bold red lip, and black stiletto heels.

Kendall Jenner

The 818 Tequila founder has been out about this holiday season, spending nights out in Aspen with Kylie and attending her family's holiday soirée.

Leave it to the runway pro to wear high-fashion looks wherever she goes. To say farewell to 2022, Kendall wore a black body suit with matching tights. She accessorized with gold bangles and high heels.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé brought in the new year with Kim, her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, and pals Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq. She wore a monochromatic black look for the festivities that matched her daughter's dress. She also showed off her and True's matching mother-daughter glittery manicures on her Instagram story.

At one point in the night, the reality star also donned a festive pair of 2023 light-up glasses.

Yet, it's no surprise that the Good American founder closed out 2022 in style. Just last weekend, she got in the festive spirit in a bright, holly red Nicolas Jebran gown and a bedazzled Santa Claus purse by Judith Leiber.

Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kim kept it casual to say goodbye to 2023. She appeared to be dressed down alongside Haqq McCray while they both displayed the peace sign.

During the holidays, the SKIMS mogul dazzled in a silver Versace gown with a mermaid silhouette – and even brought back her "OG Kim" dark hair with freshly-dyed brown locks (though, not without a bit of nostalgia for her shortly-lived honey-blonde era).

Kourtney Kardashian

After hosting her Christmas Eve get-together in her contemporary take on cocktail wear, Kourtney had a low-key New Year's Eve celebration. The reality star wore pajamas but added a festive headband for the big night.

She also showed off her glittery manicure alongside Charli D'Amelio and stepchildren Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya's nails.

Last year, the Poosh founder mogul rang in the new year in a sparkling bra top with matching high-rise shorts after spending a lowkey holiday with her then-fiancé Travis Barker, who she wed this year dressed in Dolce & Gabbana.