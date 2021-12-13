Every Must-See Style Moment from And Just Like That...

Just like Sex and the City and its subsequent movies, the new HBO Max reboot is full of fabulous fashion moments that will be talked about for years to come. Here we're rounding up every noteworthy look! [Warning: This gallery contains And Just Like That... plot points and spoilers.] 

By Colleen Kratofil December 13, 2021 02:28 PM

Together Again

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) are still bringing their A-game to their lunch date looks.

Hello Lovers

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

A S&TC reboot wouldn't be complete without seeing Carrie's wedding day Manolo Blahnik heels sitting pretty in her massive walk-in closet.  

Power Suit

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Just like Mr. Big, we needed to take one last look at Carrie's sharp suiting game. Reminiscent of her City Hall wedding look from the first spin-off movie, she paired her Manolos with an oversize white jacket and midi skirt, topped with a floral lapel pin. 

Lily's Recital Dress

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Charlotte decked out her family in floral-print Oscar de la Renta designs for Lily's big piano recital. 

Acing the Accessories

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Lisa Todd Wexley (played by Nicole Ari Parker) is a new addition to the original Sex and the City cast, but she's already making oversize necklaces her style signature. 

Signature Stany

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Carrie's bestie Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) may have taken so long choosing his outfit for the recital that his husband Anthony left without him, but in the end, Stanford's bright and bold suits always hit the right notes. 

Riding in Style

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Miranda's professor, Dr. Nya Wallace (played by Karen Pittman) can teach a case study on mixing prints perfectly. 

Professor Chic

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Switching up a standard suit for a biker bomber jacket earns Dr. Wallace an A+ in her styling game. 

At-Home Style

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Carrie's embroidered caftan is the chic upgrade to a house robe.

Moment of Mourning

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

The ladies all stuck to their signature looks (ladylike for Charlotte, structured for Miranda and high-fashion for Carrie) to attend Big's funeral. 

Cosmos and Cardis

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

The two things anyone needs when going through a tough time — a strong drink and a cozy wrap.

Skip the Slippers

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Even while hanging at home with her besties in sweats, Carrie's shoe game is strong.

By Colleen Kratofil