Every Must-See Outfit Change During the 2023 Oscars Ceremony — from Rihanna to Lady Gaga

The Academy Awards is Hollywood's biggest night — for film aficionados and fashion enthusiasts alike. Each year, celebrities step onto the red carpet in glamorous looks and we can always count on the night's biggest stars to pull out an outfit change — or three.

Sunday's ceremony was no different. From our favorite style MVPs to unexpected stars who showed out in multiple looks, here's every A-list attendee who dressed to impress with a stacked Oscars wardrobe.

Rihanna

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty; Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A glowing, pregnant Rihanna bumped her way through the Oscars in three jaw-dropping looks, all of which reminded us why she reigns supreme as queen of maternity style.

The "Lift Me Up" singer — who's expecting baby No. 2 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — chose to go for a sexy vibe right from the start. On the red carpet, she posed in a black mesh peekaboo Alaïa dress with a trailing chevron-cut skirt and halter-neck bralette (both made of leather). She also shined bright in Moussaieff jewelry.

Rihanna then swapped out the gown for embroidered pants and a blinged-out bralette draped in rhinestone fringe — spotlighting her growing bump — for her performance of Oscar-nominated ballad "Lift Me Up."

Gloves also proved to be a major theme for the Fenty Beauty mogul. Not only did she sport a pair of black leather opera gloves on-stage, she opted for a teal set to complement her head-to-toe mint green outfit at the end of the night. Her final ensemble consisted of a silk skirt with a tulle bandeau-style top that draped over her arms and shoulders like a shawl.

Lady Gaga

ABC; ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lady Gaga wasn't afraid to bare it all.

The Oscar-winning musician started off her outfit rotation strong with a fresh-off-the-runway Versace gown that first debuted on Gigi Hadid during the label's Fall/Winter 2023 show last week. The design turned heads with its corset see-through bodice and drop-waist skirt, which hung low to reveal Gaga's rear end.

From her seat inside the Los Angeles venue, the House of Gucci actress still served high-fashion elegance, opting for another black gown, this one more sleek in its silhouette yet still sexy with its lacey top.

However, it was her most casual attire of the night that made the most impact. Gaga performed Top Gun: Maverick single "Hold My Hand" in nothing but a tee shirt, ripped skinny jeans, sneakers. The style also went viral because it was worn by a makeup-free Gaga, who purposefully commanded the stage barefaced to truly relay the potency of her music.

Kate Hudson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

A blink-and–you-miss-it fashion transformation came courtesy of style star Kate Hudson.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, who was styled by Sophie Lopez, arrived at the star-studded affair outfitted in a Rodarte silver sequin mermaid gown with a cutout sweetheart neckline and statement flowy sleeves trimmed with chiffon.

Yet, for her on-stage presentation, Hudson's dress was altered into a stunning sleeveless number by removing what appeared to be detachable sleeves. Talk about a style statement!

Mindy Kaling

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

"I am that woman who, when I love a piece of clothing, I buy it in every color," Mindy Kaling wrote under an Instagram post of her two awards show selections.

You may have missed Kaling's style switch-up at first glance, considering the Mindy Project star decided to wear the same Vera Wang cutout dress with glove-like sleeves – just in different colorways (one in black and one in white).

But, the Never Have I Ever creator's decision to keep her Oscars wardrobe two-toned all came down to her deep love for the iconic bridalwear designer.

"I asked her why she designed this dress in black and white for me and she said they embody 'her fascination with the duality of both….. it's the eternal attraction of opposites! It also conveys the modernity and sophistication and purity of both colors!'" Mindy explained of Wang's vision.

The style moment was such a "fashion dream" come true that Kaling even teased: "Also, who knows if I am ever getting married, I am wearing as many Vera Wang gowns as I can!"

Stephanie Hsu

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Rich Polk/Variety via Getty

Although the Academy decided to turn its carpet champagne, Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Stephanie Hsu didn't shy away from making a colorful statement on the step-and-repeat. Hsu emanated ethereal princess vibes in a hot pink Valentino Spring 2023 couture ball gown with a gran taffeta train. The dazzling earrings and bracelet accompanying her bubble gum number matched her shimmery eyeshadow and it all came together to give the star a radiant glow.

She kept the fashion theatrics coming when she performed "This Is a Life" alongside Talking Heads' David Byrne (who also couldn't help but dress his hands up in gloves designed with the movie's famous hot dog fingers). Hsu's profound vocals were paired with a high-drama Victorian gown showcasing enormous sleeves and a full train, both adorned with feathers and ruched tulle.

Sofia Carson

ABC/Getty (2)

Sofia Carson celebrated the Oscars in Old Hollywood style.

The Purple Hearts star stunned in an emerald Chopard necklace and custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture confection – complete with a billowing tulle skirt, bondage bodice and criss-cross straps – both of which channeled 1950s glamour and opulence.

She then took the stage in a beige Medieval-like cape gown with glitter diamond-shape motifs to sartorially embody the empowering message behind her "Applause" performance.

The singer's two looks were tied together with a side-bang chignon updo, which her hairstylist Caile Noble described as "timeless and chic."

Jimmy Kimmel

Kevin Winter/Getty Images (2)

Returning Oscars host with the most Jimmy Kimmel subtlety experimented with his dapper menswear looks, choosing to open the show one suit and close out the evening with another.

The talk show comedian made his comeback to the ceremony clad in a classic suit with a black satin lapel tux jacket and matching bow tie. At the end of the night, he switched out the traditional piece with a cream-hued option.