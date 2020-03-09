Blonde! Blue! Pink! See All of the Different Hair Colors that Kylie Jenner Has Tried

Your comprehensive guide to every hue Kylie’s ever tried
By Emily Kirkpatrick and Kaitlyn Frey
March 09, 2020 11:04 AM

1 of 33

BRONDE

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While she loves her wigs for a quick color switch-up, Kylie’s latest bronde change isn’t temporary. When the star opened her latest BoxyCharm beauty subscription box, she received the Moroccanoil Color Complete Protect & Prevent Spray, which she said she “really needs right now” to keep her color intact. As Kylie spritzed some on she said, “Brassiness, go away!”  

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 33

YELLOW

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Why match your purse to your shoes when you can match it to your hair? That’s just what Kylie did to spice up a night out with her lemon drop yellow wig. 

3 of 33

LAVENDER

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie had a major moment at the 2019 Met Gala when she teamed her crystal-encrusted lavender Versace mermaid gown with a matching-colored waist-length wig. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 33

TURQUOISE

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

She kept the monochromatic vibe going at the 2019 Met Gala afterparty with her coordinatng aquamarine hairstyle. 

Advertisement

5 of 33

GOLDEN BLONDE

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie exuded old Hollywood vibes for a few months in late 2018 when she transitioned to a warm, honey blonde hue. 

6 of 33

FUSCHIA

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Coachella always brings out Kylie’s wildest hair looks, the 2018 festival was no different: the star donned a hot pink flat iron mane that popped against her tanned complexion. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 33

CHERRY RED

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The beauty mogul posed looking like The Little Mermaid in her long, pinstraight cherry blossom red wig with a cleavage-baring off-the-shoulder top. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 33

NEON PURPLE

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

For the second day of Coachella 2017, the reality star channeled everyone’s favorite sentient dinosaur.

Advertisement

9 of 33

TENNIS BALL YELLOW

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

We might have thought more “Day Glo” or “highlighter” for the shade she wore to kick off Coachella, but the star put any speculation to rest by captioning one of her reveal photos with a tennis ball emoji. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 33

BLORANGE

Mr. Exclusive/MEGA

The star attended her N.Y.C. pop-up shop with hair to match the store’s aesthetic: a pastel Ceamsicle-meets-peach-emoji hue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 33

MIDNIGHT BLUE

AKM-GSI

What better way to fight ennui than trying on a glossy new blue hue?

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 33

ROSE GOLD

Source Instagram

Before 2016 is out, the star made sure to sneak in a dye job in  Pantone’s color of the year, rose quartz.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 33

RED

Instagram

What better way for the star to ring in 19 than to up her hair color change count to 21?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 33

BLACK

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kylie’s natural hair color also happens to be her most rarely-seen hair hue.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 33

BROWN

Splash News Online

A surprisingly subtle dye job for the queen of neon tresses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 33

DIRTY BLONDE

AKM-GSI

Blake Lively may have pioneered this hair trend, but Kylie perfected peak “bronde.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 33

BLONDE

Keith Johnson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

She once said she’d never go blonde because “it’s [Kim’s] thing now so I don’t want to copy her,” but that didn’t last long.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 33

PLATINUM

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

This look can really only be summarized with an ugly cry face Kimoji.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 33

BABY PINK

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

But on to the main attraction: the two-year onslaught of rapidly-changing rainbow extensions that all began at Coachella.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 33

PINK

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a pink wig and swaddling yourself in head-to-toe gold velvet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 33

PASTEL TEAL

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In the words of Eiffel65’s 1999 smash hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”: “Yo, listen up! Here’s the story about a little [girl] who lives in a blue world.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 33

TEAL - FEBRUARY 2016

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“And all day and all night and everything [s]he sees is just blue like h[er].”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 33

TURQUOISE

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Inside and outside blue h[er] house, with the blue little window.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 33

ICE BLUE

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“And a blue Corvette

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 33

CERULEAN 

Splash News Online

“And everything is blue for [her]”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 33

NAVY

Splash News

“And [her]self, and everybody around ’cause [s]he ain’t got nobody to listen to…”

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 33

DARK BLUE

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I’m blue, da ba dee da ba di, da ba dee da ba di.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 33

MINT

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

King Kylie’s self-professed favorite hair color which, thanks to her latest Twitter poll, we may see make a comeback in the very near future.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 33

GREEN

AKM-GSI

We know she’s busy with her Lip Kit empire and everything, but how could Kylie have been so callously overlooked for the role she was clearly born to play—The Joker in Suicide Squad

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 33

GREY PURPLE

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The only thing spookier than the holiday is Kylie’s new dye job.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 33

GREY BLUE

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Channeling Queen Frostine with these grey blue waist-length tresses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 33

GREY

Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

She’s never one to miss out on participating in a fleeting hair fad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 33

BLACK AND WHITE

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Because when you’ve dyed your hair literally every color that exists, the only thing left is to go for the Cruella de Vil two-tone makeover.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST