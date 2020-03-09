BRONDE
While she loves her wigs for a quick color switch-up, Kylie’s latest bronde change isn’t temporary. When the star opened her latest BoxyCharm beauty subscription box, she received the Moroccanoil Color Complete Protect & Prevent Spray, which she said she “really needs right now” to keep her color intact. As Kylie spritzed some on she said, “Brassiness, go away!”
YELLOW
Why match your purse to your shoes when you can match it to your hair? That’s just what Kylie did to spice up a night out with her lemon drop yellow wig.
LAVENDER
Kylie had a major moment at the 2019 Met Gala when she teamed her crystal-encrusted lavender Versace mermaid gown with a matching-colored waist-length wig.
TURQUOISE
She kept the monochromatic vibe going at the 2019 Met Gala afterparty with her coordinatng aquamarine hairstyle.
GOLDEN BLONDE
Kylie exuded old Hollywood vibes for a few months in late 2018 when she transitioned to a warm, honey blonde hue.
FUSCHIA
Coachella always brings out Kylie’s wildest hair looks, the 2018 festival was no different: the star donned a hot pink flat iron mane that popped against her tanned complexion.
CHERRY RED
The beauty mogul posed looking like The Little Mermaid in her long, pinstraight cherry blossom red wig with a cleavage-baring off-the-shoulder top.
NEON PURPLE
For the second day of Coachella 2017, the reality star channeled everyone’s favorite sentient dinosaur.
TENNIS BALL YELLOW
We might have thought more “Day Glo” or “highlighter” for the shade she wore to kick off Coachella, but the star put any speculation to rest by captioning one of her reveal photos with a tennis ball emoji.
BLORANGE
The star attended her N.Y.C. pop-up shop with hair to match the store’s aesthetic: a pastel Ceamsicle-meets-peach-emoji hue.
MIDNIGHT BLUE
What better way to fight ennui than trying on a glossy new blue hue?
ROSE GOLD
Before 2016 is out, the star made sure to sneak in a dye job in Pantone’s color of the year, rose quartz.
RED
What better way for the star to ring in 19 than to up her hair color change count to 21?
BLACK
Kylie’s natural hair color also happens to be her most rarely-seen hair hue.
BROWN
A surprisingly subtle dye job for the queen of neon tresses.
DIRTY BLONDE
Blake Lively may have pioneered this hair trend, but Kylie perfected peak “bronde.”
BLONDE
She once said she’d never go blonde because “it’s [Kim’s] thing now so I don’t want to copy her,” but that didn’t last long.
PLATINUM
This look can really only be summarized with an ugly cry face Kimoji.
BABY PINK
But on to the main attraction: the two-year onslaught of rapidly-changing rainbow extensions that all began at Coachella.
PINK
Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a pink wig and swaddling yourself in head-to-toe gold velvet.
PASTEL TEAL
In the words of Eiffel65’s 1999 smash hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”: “Yo, listen up! Here’s the story about a little [girl] who lives in a blue world.”
TEAL - FEBRUARY 2016
“And all day and all night and everything [s]he sees is just blue like h[er].”
TURQUOISE
“Inside and outside blue h[er] house, with the blue little window.”
CERULEAN
“And everything is blue for [her]”
NAVY
“And [her]self, and everybody around ’cause [s]he ain’t got nobody to listen to…”
DARK BLUE
“I’m blue, da ba dee da ba di, da ba dee da ba di.”
MINT
King Kylie’s self-professed favorite hair color which, thanks to her latest Twitter poll, we may see make a comeback in the very near future.
GREEN
We know she’s busy with her Lip Kit empire and everything, but how could Kylie have been so callously overlooked for the role she was clearly born to play—The Joker in Suicide Squad?
GREY PURPLE
The only thing spookier than the holiday is Kylie’s new dye job.
GREY BLUE
Channeling Queen Frostine with these grey blue waist-length tresses.
GREY
She’s never one to miss out on participating in a fleeting hair fad.
BLACK AND WHITE
Because when you’ve dyed your hair literally every color that exists, the only thing left is to go for the Cruella de Vil two-tone makeover.