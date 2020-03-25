Everlane Makes a Bralette So Comfortable, It Has a Near-Perfect Rating — and It's Only $17 Right Now

Image zoom Everlane

If you’re like us, more time spent indoors calls for a change in your everyday uniform. We’re trading in jeans for stylish sweats, button downs for slouchy tunics, and sneakers for cozy slides. As for our bras? They’re officially lounge-worthy, too, thanks to Everlane’s Triangle Bralette. While we can’t say we’re surprised that the celeb-loved brand managed to make an actually comfy bra, we can say we’re pleased. And Everlane shoppers agree with our sentiments, giving it a nearly perfect five-star rating with almost 500 reviews.

Dubbed by one happy reviewer as the cozy “house bra,” Everlane’s bralette is actually supportive enough for indoor or outdoor wear thanks to its double-layer cotton design. While you’ll feel supported, you’ll never feel restricted because this bra is free of pinching, chafing, and, most importantly, underwire.

Another satisfied customer raves: “I stopped wearing underwire and padded bras years ago and have been hunting for the perfect bra. This one is both soft and thin but also has fantastic coverage. It’s perfect.”

Need another excuse to add this bralette to your collection? It’s currently a part of Everlane’s Choose What You Pay Sale, so it’s available for up to 30 percent off — meaning you can own it for just $15 . With sizes ranging from XXS to XL and colors available in gray, white, or light blue, there’s bound to be a fit and hue that you love, which means adding it to your cart is a no brainer.

