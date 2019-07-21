PSA: Meghan Markle’s Beloved Everlane Tote Is on Major Sale — Today Only!

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has wowed us in a variety of gorgeous dresses, flattering separates, and show-stopping accessories. But one of her most memorable looks will always be her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in 2017.

It was there that we got a glimpse of what kind of fashionable looks we could expect from the then-actress — and she certainly did not disappoint. She kept things casual for the occasion, showing off her California-cool style in a white Misha Nonoo button-down, Mother Denim jeans, and Sarah Flint flats — but it was her sleek Everlane tote bag that caught the world’s attention.

Like most things Meghan wears, the Italian leather tote instantly sold out after she was spotted carrying it. Luckily the bag has not only come back in stock since then, but Everlane has also launched several similar version’s of Meghan’s beloved tote in different shapes, sizes and colorways.

If you’ve been looking to give your wardrobe a Meghan-approved upgrade, today is your lucky day! For the next 24 hours, you can score all three versions of the best-selling bag, The Day Market Tote, The Day Square Tote, and The Day Magazine Tote, for only $125 each — a.k.a. the lowest we’ve ever seen them priced.

But you’ll have to act fast, because with prices this low and the Duchess’s stamp of approval, these bags are sure to sell out quickly!

Image zoom Everlane

Image zoom Everlane

Image zoom Everlane

