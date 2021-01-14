Customers Begged This Celeb-Loved Brand for Leggings with Pockets — and They’re Finally Here

One game-changing yet vastly underrated feature most of our pants have is pockets, but you really only come to value them when they're not there. Jeans sans pockets? No, thank you. Leggings without pockets? Sure, sometimes. Leggings with pockets? Always, always on board. That's why we got so excited when we discovered that Everlane gave its best-selling leggings a makeover, one that only subtly alters their overall look but totally upgrades their practicality.