Customers Begged This Celeb-Loved Brand for Leggings with Pockets — and They’re Finally Here
One game-changing yet vastly underrated feature most of our pants have is pockets, but you really only come to value them when they're not there. Jeans sans pockets? No, thank you. Leggings without pockets? Sure, sometimes. Leggings with pockets? Always, always on board. That's why we got so excited when we discovered that Everlane gave its best-selling leggings a makeover, one that only subtly alters their overall look but totally upgrades their practicality.
The Perform Pocket Leggings was actually born out of customer demand. According to the brand's Instagram, shoppers had been asking for pockets on its original performance leggings since their debut. Past comments from customers include things like, "A side leg pocket for phones would have made these PERFECT." Now, the much-requested Everlane leggings with pockets are real — and with so much demand, we don't expect them to be available for long.
Buy It! Everlane The Perform Pocket Legging in Black, $58; everlane.com
The Perform Pocket Legging is made from the same sweat-wicking, compressive performance fabric customers have come to know and love from the brand's activewear. The versatile leggings sit high on the waist and are suitable for workouts and grocery runs alike. The main differences between the new style and the original? The pockets that are large enough to hold your phone, keys, and wallet, plus the flattering side seams that create the illusion of longer legs.
Buy It! Everlane The Perform Pocket Legging in Cobalt, $58; everlane.com
The new leggings are available in sizes XXS to XXL in tried-and-blue black and two entirely new trend-forward hues: Cobalt, a poppy blue, and Sand Dune, a classic beige.
Shop the coveted pocket legging for $58 today. We think you'll be happy with the purchase, and it'll only be a matter of time until we spot our favorite celebs in them. Our bets are on Hilary Duff.
Buy It! Everlane The Perform Pocket Legging in Sand Dune, $58; everlane.com
