This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Launched Stylish Mules That Feel Like Comfy Slippers

Image zoom Everlane

Meghan Markle has introduced us to a number of sustainable fashion brands, and now one of those labels is introducing us to its newest comfy shoe — and we need to get in our lineup ASAP. Say hello to The Day Loafer Mule from Everlane, which is exactly what it sounds like.

The sleek shoes have the polished look of loafers with their rounded-toe leather upper and the ease of mules with their backless, slip-on design. Crafted with buttery-soft Italian leather and cushioned insoles, the mules were made to feel like stylish slippers that you’ll want to wear everywhere, which you can actually do because they are easy to wear with everything. Style them with a long cardigan, a basic tee, and high-waisted denim for a casual weekend look, or put them on with a satin midi skirt and a blouse for the office. The outfit possibilities are virtually endless!

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Day Loafer Mule in Black, $145; everlane.com

Everlane is known for its affordable basics that are made using ethical materials and practices, which is likely one of the reasons Meghan champions the brand. Last September, she stepped out in Everlane pieces less than two weeks apart during her royal tour in South Africa — she wore its Japanese GoWeave Essential jumpsuit and the Editor Slingback flats (which she owns in two colors) — and she infamously carried the brand’s sleek leather Day Market Tote bag on her first official outing with Prince Harry in 2017. We know Meghan has a thing for comfortable slipper-like shoes (as evidenced by her adoration for her Birdies flats), so we can totally picture her wearing this new Everlane style.

The Day Loafer Mule comes in black, cream, caramel, deep red, and embossed snake and retails for $145. With spring on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to shop a pair of these comfy slip-ons for yourself!

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Day Loafer Mule in Cream, $145; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Day Loafer Mule in Caramel, $145; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Day Loafer Mule in Deep Red, $145; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Day Loafer Mule in Embossed Snake, $145; everlane.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.