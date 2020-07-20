Meghan Markle Shops This Brand for Elevated Basics — and It Just Dropped a Massive Summer Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Tons of brands are known for churning out wardrobe building blocks — you know, those tried-and-true basics that withstand time and trends. Better yet, they’re the essentials worth splurging on because you know you’ll get so much wear out of them. The Range, Madewell, and Mango are a few more affordable labels celebs shop on the regular for top-quality staples, but if we had to pick the most-shopped brand of all, it’d have to be Everlane. Known for churning out not-so-basic basics at a not-so-bank-breaking price point, Everlane is worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lawrence, and Angelina Jolie (just to name a few).

But wait until you hear the best part: Everlane’s already reasonable pieces just got majorly marked down in its latest (and arguably best yet) summer sale. Fans of the brand are probably familiar with its Choose What You Pay model, in which shoppers, well, choose what they pay for a product. This time, however, the brand has opted to go with a single reduced price for all the items included in the markdowns — with some pieces as much as 50 percent off.

Everlane’s summer sale just started, but as you’d expect, things are already flying off the shelves, with plenty of pieces completely out of stock in all sizes. But there are still some great items ready to be scooped up and added to your closet — and many of them have earned stamps of approval from some of the classiest celebs in the business.

Take the top-rated Editor Slingbacks, for example — a sleek flat with a little bit of height and a no-budge strap that’ll carry you through town with ease. The footwear find has earned a solid 4.45-star rating among shoppers, but the real selling point is this: Jolie and Markle are two avid fans of the flats. And right now, you can score a few color options, like the black leather, bone leather, and red suede (which Markle owns!) for 39 percent off the original price.

Best Deals from Everlane’s Summer Sale

Another must-buy from Everlane’s sale is this Markle-approved jumpsuit that’s a true summertime game-changer, thanks to its lightweight, drapey, and wrinkle-resistant fabric. You know when you sit for long periods of time, only to get up to some serious creases? Well, it won’t happen with this one-and-done essential that’s going for a cool $78 instead of $120 during the sale. Plus, these super flattering skinny jeans that have a massive celeb fanbase — one that includes Emma Roberts, Lawrence, and Markle — and amassed some crazy waitlists, too, are currently 41 percent off. And these Jolie-approved pumps are also marked down $66 off their usual price.

We can’t stress this enough: Everlane’s sales truly draw the masses, which means items are never in stock for longer than a few hours. Shop the absolute best buys from Everlane’s summer sale, below.

Buy It! The Put-Together Pleat Shorts, $41 (orig. $58); everlane.com

Buy It! The High-Rise Skinny Jean in Bone, $40 (orig. $68); everlane.com

Buy It! The Editor Slingback, $94 (orig. $156); everlane.com

Buy It! The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, $78 (orig. $120); everlane.com

Buy It! The Form Bag, $142 (orig. $236); everlane.com

Buy It! The Espadrille, $74 (orig. $98); everlane.com