This Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Is Offering Two Ways to Save on Spring Fashion This Weekend
If you're a fan of Everlane (like we know Meghan Markle is), then you probably know why the sustainable fashion brand is so popular: It offers luxe wardrobe staples at direct-to-consumer prices. But when you want everything it makes, your cart total starts to add up quickly. Luckily, one of its most popular offerings is 25 percent off right now.
Through April 2, you can save as much as $27 on full-price denim when you use promo code DENIM25FORALL at checkout. That means you only have a day to stock up — so we rounded up our favorite styles to help you add them to cart ASAP. But we didn't stop there! We also included finds from the sale section, so you can shop more spring essentials for less.
Everlane Spring Denim Deals
- The '90s Cheeky Jean, $81 with code DENIM25FORALL (orig. $108)
- The Curvy High-Way Skinny Jean, $51 with code DENIM25FORALL (orig. $68)
- The Everyone Denim Jacket, $73.50 with code DENIM25FORALL (orig. $98)
- The Cheeky Split-Hem Jean, $66 with code DENIM25FORALL (orig. $88)
- The Way High Jean, $73.50 with code DENIM25FORALL (orig. $98)
- The Rigid Straight Jean, $81 with code DENIM25FORALL (orig. $108)
- The Original Cheeky Jean, $66 with code DENIM25FORALL (orig. $88)
Need new high-rise jeans? Everlane has you covered with customer-loved options, including the Original Cheeky Jeans and Way-High Jeans. Available in sizes 23–35 and two lengths, these jeans sit high on your waist to accentuate your legs. Each one comes in light washes, is made from organic cotton with a bit of stretch, has a straight-leg silhouette, and can be styled with boots, sneakers, or flats.
Best of all, they're both under $75 — but only if you get them in the next 24 hours.
Buy It! Everlane the Way High Jean, $73.50 with code DENIM25FORALL (orig. $98); everlane.com
Everlane Spring Clothing Deals
- The Linen Picnic Top, $25 (orig. $50)
- The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank, $15 (orig. $26)
- The Forever Sneaker, $39 (orig. $65)
- The Organic Cotton Quilted Short, $25 (orig. $50)
- The Organic Cotton Cropped Tee, $9 (orig. $24)
- The Scrunch Flat, $50 (orig. $125)
- The Cropped Silk Tank, $52 (orig. $75)
And check out Everlane's sale section for a few spring-ready tops to wear with those jeans. We're eyeing this cute linen tank top, which is 50 percent off right now. It has a flattering square neckline and features functional buttons along the front. You can tuck it into high-waisted jeans and add flats and hoop earrings for an effortless daytime look or style it with slacks, sandals, and a blazer when you're at the office.
Buy It! Everlane the Linen Picnic Top, $25 (orig. $50); everlane.com
There are also some bright-hued comfy basics in the sale section, like this brick red tank top that's $11 less and this lime green organic cotton cropped tee that's now just $9. Both of them have many positive reviews from customers, who love how versatile and soft the closet staples are — so much so that some are buying multiple colors.
And don't overlook on-sale shoes: These canvas sneakers are made from sustainably sourced materials, and they only cost $40. Shoppers say they fit true to size and get "more and more comfortable with every wear."
Keep scrolling to shop some of our other favorite items from Everlane's denim event and sale section while these discounts last!
