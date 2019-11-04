This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Is Having a Flash Sale on Its Already-Affordable Cashmere

Image zoom JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

Despite the PSL’s best efforts, there’s no greater champion of fall than cashmere. That feeling of being totally cocooned in an impossibly soft, exceptionally warm fabric while the weather rages outside is truly bar none.

So when Everlane — the brand Meghan Markle turns to for timeless basics — drops its already-affordable cashmere collection down to just $100 a piece, well, to say we’re freaking out is an understatement.

The Duchess is an outfit repeater when it comes to Everlane’s clothes and accessories, having been spotted multiple times in its Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, plus, it’s safe to assume she’s partially responsible for so many woman owning her same Day Market Tote. And honestly, we can understand why she’s such an Everlane enthusiast. The direct-to-consumer brand consistently delivers great-quality pieces that can be worn up or down, and seem to never go out of style.

Everlane’s cashmere sale is a big deal on several fronts: First and foremost, it’s a fantastic deal. Its cashmere pieces typically retail between $140 and $120, but today, you can shop a wide selection of styles for just $100 — an unheard of low price for the luxury fabric.

Everlane is no stranger to selling out of styles way ahead of schedule. Its loyal fanbase is quick to snap up new styles and sale items (Meghan’s tote sold out immediately after she wore it), so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see this selection of marked-down cashmere sell through inventory fast. But, to add even more urgency, this sale only lasts 36 hours, so you really only have a matter of hours to take advantage of these deep deals.

Now through November 5 at 3p.m. ET, you can shop nine cashmere styles in a rainbow of colors for just $100 each. Shop the season’s best (and coziest) sale at Everlane.com.

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! The Cashmere Wrap Sweater, $100; everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! The Cashmere Turtleneck, $100; everlane.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Cashmere Crew Cardigan, $100; everlane.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.