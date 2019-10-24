This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Is Selling a Puffer Coat for Half Off Right Now — but It's Selling Out Fast

We love Everlane for so many reasons, and not just because The Duchess of Sussex is a huge fan of its styles. We love the brand’s commitment to sustainability, ethical production practices, transparency, and because every so often, it offers up its Choose What You Pay Sale. It’s exactly what it sounds like — shoppers can quite literally choose which price they want to pay for certain styles. And right now, the brand’s ultra-popular puffer coat is marked down for as low as $80.

The ReNew Puffy Puff Coat is not only cute and super soft, but it’s made from 32 renewed plastic water bottles, making it a sustainable purchase you can actually feel good about. Made entirely from Everlane’s, 100 percent recycled fabric and filled with 100 percent recycled, high-performance Primaloft insulation, The ReNew Puffy Puff Coat will keep you warm and stylish all season long while helping you do good for the environment. No wonder Meghan Markle is such a fan of this brand!

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! The ReNew Puffy Puff Coat, $80, $96, or $112 (orig. $160); everlane.com

So, if you’re in the market for a stylish and sustainably-made puffer coat that’s also super affordable, we suggest snagging yours ASAP because sizes are already selling out fast. And don’t forget to check out all of the other cool coats and jackets in Everlane’s Choose What You Pay Sale section. There are plenty of awesome styles ranging from a lavender Cocoon Coat to a dark wash denim jacket (and much more).

Image zoom

Buy It! The ReNew Lightweight Puffer, $53, $62, or $71 (orig. $88); everlane.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Denim Jacket, $53, $62, or $71 (orig. $88); everlane.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The City Anorak, $62, $71, or $80 (orig. $88); everlane.com

Image zoom

Buy It! The Cocoon Coat, $125, $150, or $175 (orig. $250); everlane.com