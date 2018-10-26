This Superlight, Superwarm Puffer Coat Had a 38,000-Person Waitlist

Everlane, a fave brand of Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie, has long been known for its commitment to price and ethics transparency – and it’s now adding sustainability to its list of virtues. According to a press release sent out late last week, the brand has pledged to go completely virgin plastic-free by 2021. What this means, essentially, is that any plastic used in their products, packaging, stores, and even in their offices, will be exclusively sourced from recycled materials.

To kick off this ambitious commitment, Everlane has launched its first line using entirely post-consumer plastic, called ReNew. This eight-piece collection consists of snuggly fleece pullovers, puffers of varying lengths, and a parka, all of which contribute to keeping plastic waste from polluting the oceans. Even the polybags they are shipped in are made from recycled materials.

Ahead of the launch, our friends at InStyle got to test out one of the most exciting pieces from the collection: the Puffy Puff ($160; everlane.com). This boxy, plush puffer jacket comes in four on-brand colors — black, lavender, mustard gold, and surplus (a rich army green) — and is made completely of recycled materials: 32 plastic bottles each, to be exact. Their report is below:

The fabric is incredibly soft to the touch. The matching inner and outer fabric is thin, even a little crepey, but feels heavenly on your skin and is perfectly comfortable to wear over a short sleeved or sleeveless top.

It’s hard to say how, exactly (possibly witchcraft?) but this ultra-light, yet satisfyingly poofy jacket manages to keep you warm when you’re out in the cold, and at a comfortable temperature when you have it on indoors. In New York, where InStyle is located, it’s always a struggle to find outerwear that won’t suffocate you on your morning subway commute, but leave it to Everlane to crack the code.

The Puffy Puff is not only fun to say, it’s also a pleasure to wear. It’s easy for a puffer coat to be cumbersome and restrictive, but this marshmallow-y jacket allows for a full range of motion, plus includes smart design details like angled pockets and a non-intrusive hood.

Around the offices, it was an instant hit. Lifestyle e-commerce editor Madison Alcedo says, “I loved the fact that it was so lightweight compared to other puffer jackets. The material is also super soft, and it basically felt like I was bundled in a cloud.”

Everlane’s goals are lofty, and the figures are quite impressive. By redirecting the course of plastic waste from landfills to chic, affordable clothes through its ReNew initiative, the brand plans to recycle 100 million plastic bottles over the next five years. So nab an on-trend super-puffy puffer (or one of the other gorgeous, superwarm picks from the ReNew collection, below – and feel good about the waste you’re keeping out of landfills.

