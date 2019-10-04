Meghan Markle’s Beloved Handbag Is Finally Available to Shop at Nordstrom (and It’s Under $200)

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle loves to shine the spotlight on a number of different ethical fashion brands. And now, Everlane — one of her favorites — is available to shop at Nordstrom!

The sustainable fashion label, known for its transparent pricing and production methods, has returned to Nordstrom for one of its “Pop-In” shops. More than 200 Everlane pieces for both men and women will be available on the retailer — including everything from some of the world’s cleanest denim to outerwear made with recycled plastic — so you can shop an assortment of luxurious essentials, all while gaining points toward your Nordstrom Notes (which you can later redeem as money if you’re a Nordy Club member).

The Everlane shop features some of its most popular staples like The Day Market Tote that Meghan owns and the classic, ballet-inspired pumps known as The Day Heel, along with its coveted grade-A cashmere sweaters. You’ll also find the brand’s recently-launched, low impact Tread sneaker in a limited-edition lightning yellow colorway.

Everlane launched as an online-only brand in 2011 with the mission of bringing consumers high-quality pieces at affordable prices, all while educating them on where the products come from. It’s safe to say that Everlane’s transparency with its customers is one of the reasons the Duchess of Sussex adores and wears the brand so much. At the beginning of her royal tour in South Africa, she wore it’s Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit for a solo outing, and later on, she stepped out in a pair of Everlane’s The Editor Slingback flats to visit Victoria Yards in Johannesburg.

But the royal tour isn’t the first time Meghan has proven she truly loves Everlane. In fact, during her first official appearance with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games, she carried Everlane’s The Day Market Tote (which sold out instantly, and is likely to sell out quickly at Nordstrom, too).

Everlane’s pop-in shop will be available at Nordstrom until November 17, though the pieces are already selling out fast — so you’d better move quickly if you want to grab some sustainably chic, Duchess-approved clothing, shoes, or handbags from the retailer. Scroll down to shop six of our favorite Everlane pieces you can snag at Nordstrom now, including a similar short-sleeve version of Meghan’s beloved GoWeave jumpsuit.

