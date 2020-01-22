This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Debuted Leggings — and They’re So Affordable

Everlane

There are a few requirements that all leggings must fulfill in order to be considered great. They must be soft, they must be comfortable, they must be made from a material that isn’t restrictive but thick enough that they’re not see-through when you’re wearing them, and they must look casual enough that wearing them outside of the gym doesn’t seem weird. (Let’s face it: We’re not usually wearing our leggings to actually work out.)

In other words, there are a lot of requirements to fulfill for a legging to be great, and all of them are as important as the others. Luckily, Everlane’s new Perform Leggings seem to fit all of those requirements — and more!

The leggings, which were announced on January 16 with the opportunity for customers to be added to a waitlist and are now officially available to purchase, are a big step for the ethical and eco-conscious brand. According to an Everlane spokesperson, leggings have been the “most requested product to date” by customers. The Perform leggings, which retail for $58, are made from a high-quality premium technical fabric from a renowned Italian mill, and they won’t lose its shape after a few wears and washes.

Style-wise, they’re designed to be worn for a variety of activities, whether that’s the gym, work, or running errands. They’re also ideal for traveling, as they feel soft enough on the skin to wear on a long-haul plane ride without getting uncomfortable.

Considering Meghan Markle has been spotted in pieces by the affordable brand in the past, like its Japanese GoWeave jumpsuit, its Day Market Tote, and its Editor Slingback flats, it’s not totally out there to say that she might be spotted in these leggings one day in the near future. And how cool would it be to see Markle in something that you already have in your closet? Talk about ahead of the trend.

You can check out the leggings on everlane.com.

