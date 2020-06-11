This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched a Bike Short Version of Its Best-Selling Leggings

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These shorts are bound to become your new go-tos for summer

Just a few months ago, Everlane launched its highly-anticipated Perform Leggings, which sold out almost instantaneously and had customers calling them “the best leggings ever.” And for this reason, we have no doubt that the brand’s new $38 Perform Bike Shorts will follow suit. Available in black and copper and sizes ranging from XS to XXL, the shorts can easily be dressed up with a blazer and sneakers for a cute athleisure look, or worn with your favorite activewear top for a low-intensity workout.

Like the Perform Leggings, the bike shorts are made of a technical material that consists of 58 percent recycled nylon, so you can look great and feel good about what you’re wearing. Additionally, like all of Everlane’s products, there is a complete transparency breakdown of the production cost so you know exactly what it costs to make them.

The Perform Bike Shorts are also designed with moisture-wicking and lightweight compression properties that hug your curves in all the right places while also keeping you cool and dry. With minimal seams and an extra high-waisted fit, these bike shorts lift your booty and provide an ultra-flattering fit. And, like their legging counterpart, the shorts even come with an inside pocket to make carrying your cards and keys easier.

Scroll down to snag a pair of Everlane’s new bike shorts for summer before they (inevitably) sell out.

Buy It! The Perform Bike Short, $38; everlane.com

