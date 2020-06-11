This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched a Bike Short Version of Its Best-Selling Leggings
Everlane, the sustainable fashion brand often worn by Meghan Markle, just came out with a bike short version of its best-selling Perform Leggings. If you’re not already familiar, Everlane is the label behind the wide-leg jumpsuit Meghan Markle wore while guest-editing the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, the slingback flats she wore on her royal tour in Johannesburg, and the sleek leather market tote she carried for her first public appearance with Prince Harry. Needless to say, we can’t get our hands on these stylish and affordable shorts fast enough.
Just a few months ago, Everlane launched its highly-anticipated Perform Leggings, which sold out almost instantaneously and had customers calling them “the best leggings ever.” And for this reason, we have no doubt that the brand’s new $38 Perform Bike Shorts will follow suit. Available in black and copper and sizes ranging from XS to XXL, the shorts can easily be dressed up with a blazer and sneakers for a cute athleisure look, or worn with your favorite activewear top for a low-intensity workout.
Like the Perform Leggings, the bike shorts are made of a technical material that consists of 58 percent recycled nylon, so you can look great and feel good about what you’re wearing. Additionally, like all of Everlane’s products, there is a complete transparency breakdown of the production cost so you know exactly what it costs to make them.
The Perform Bike Shorts are also designed with moisture-wicking and lightweight compression properties that hug your curves in all the right places while also keeping you cool and dry. With minimal seams and an extra high-waisted fit, these bike shorts lift your booty and provide an ultra-flattering fit. And, like their legging counterpart, the shorts even come with an inside pocket to make carrying your cards and keys easier.
Scroll down to snag a pair of Everlane’s new bike shorts for summer before they (inevitably) sell out.
Buy It! The Perform Bike Short, $38; everlane.com
