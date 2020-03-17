This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Is Selling $50 Jeans All Week

Image zoom

The perfect pair of jeans may never exist, but Everlane’s denim comes pretty darn close. Not only are its styles raved about for their sleek and flattering fit, but they’re also ethically produced in one of the world’s cleanest denim factories — and right now, you can score a pair of Everlane jeans on major sale.

The Meghan Markle-loved, sustainable fashion brand is offering some of its best-selling denim styles for just $50 this week. Yes, you read that right. Crafted from premium Japanese denim, its styles feel like traditional jeans but have just the right amount of stretch to make them extra comfortable. Plus, they’re guaranteed to not bag out after putting them through the washing machine. What’s more is that all of Everlane’s denim is made using an energy efficient wash and air-dry process.

Along with being radically transparent about its processes and pricing, Everlane is also committed to helping you find the most flattering fit and best length. That’s why many styles are available in different inseams. Take it from Jennifer Lawrence, who discovered the classic high-rise skinny jeans back in 2017 — a style that’s included in this promotion with several washes that are even cheaper as part of Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale.

Image zoom MEGA

There are 11 denim styles in an array of washes that you can snag for only $50, including this pair of sky blue cheeky straight-leg jeans and this faded black super-straight style. This amazing deal ends on March 22 at 11 p.m. PT, so we suggest making the move on your favorite pair ASAP because we have a feeling they’ll sell out at this low price. Scroll down to shop six of our favorite Everlane jeans styles.

Buy It! Everlane The Cheeky Straight Jean in Sky Blue, $50 (orig. $78); everlane.com

Buy It! Everlane The Super-Straight Jean in Washed Black, $50 (orig. $78); everlane.com

Buy It! Everlane Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny in Dark Blue Wash, $50 (orig. $68); everlane.com

Buy It! Everlane The Curvy Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean in Mid Blue, $50 (orig. $68); everlane.com

Buy It! Everlane The Cheeky Bootcut Jean in Sunbleached Blue, $50 (orig. $78); everlane.com

Buy It! Everlane The High-Rise Skinny Jean in Bone, $50 (orig. $68); everlane.com

