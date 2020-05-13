Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Everlane Jeans That Had a 45,000-Person Waitlist Are Now on Sale for Under $40

When the Meghan Markle-loved brand Everlane announced the launch of its first denim collection in late 2017, the jeans quickly amassed a waitlist of 45,000 people anticipating their release. The collection got great reviews thanks to the jeans’ comfortable construction and variation of washes and rises, and they rapidly became a staple in the ethical fashion brand’s line. Now, you can purchase those same waitlisted jeans for up to 45 percent off in Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale — and, considering the jeans’ cult following, this might be the best deal on the internet today.

The jeans that originally garnered that massive waitlist were the High-Rise Skinny Jean and the Mid-Rise Skinny Jean. Each comes in three different lengths (ankle, regular, tall), and a variety of washes including mid blue, light blue, and washed black.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean — Mid Blue, $38 (orig. $68); everlane.com

If you’ve never shopped Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale before, the concept is pretty simple and very cool. Basically, you’re given three different discount options, and you’re able to pick how much you want to pay for the sale item. So, this sale on denim is up to 45 percent off, but you also have the option of paying the 35 percent off price, or the 25 percent off price. Each discount details exactly how much of the production and release of your jeans you’re paying for, and the more you pay, the more you’re helping Everlane remain a sustainable, affordable fashion brand.

Every length and wash of the High-Rise Skinny Jean and the Mid-Rise Skinny Jean are included in the sale, so you can add your favorite to your cart and still ensure you’re getting the discount you choose.

The sale prices will be available while supplies last — but the jeans are selling fast, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later. See below for our favorite styles:

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! The High-Rise Skinny Jean — Mid Blue, $38 (orig. $68); everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean — Washed Black, $38 (orig. $68); everlane.com

Image zoom Everlane

Buy It! The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean — Black, $38 (orig. $68); everlane.com