Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Everlane Just Launched Its 'Most Flattering' Boots Style for Fall

And they are made from recycled water bottles

By Alex Warner
September 16, 2019 06:16 PM
‘Tis the season to break out your favorite boots from the back of your closet, or to make room for a new pair (because you can never have too many, right?) — which you should do right now because Everlane just launched a chic new boots style, and you’re going to want them ASAP. 

Let us introduce you to The Glove Boot, the Meghan Markle-loved brand’s newest addition to its eco-friendly shoe lineup. Designed with Everlane’s completely recycled, textured ReKnit fabric that’s made from renewed plastic water bottles (nine to be exact), it’s meant to fit your foot like, well, a glove. The boot’s chic ribbed fabric has the optimal amount of stretch to mold to your foot for all-day comfort. With its two-inch block heel, it’s just the right height to elevate your look while still being totally walkable. Plus, its sleek silhouette is versatile enough to be worn with pants as it is with dresses, making it the perfect fall shoe staple to have in your wardrobe. 

Ringing in at $155, the Glove Boots are definitely more of an investment bootie, but one that editors say are worth every penny. And not only will you look good wearing them, but you’ll feel good too, knowing that the sustainable shoe is helping the planet look just as pretty as you do. The Glove Boot is the first fall-ready style in Everlane’s ReNew Collection, and it comes in five different colors: Bone, Black, Toffee, Tomato, and Cobalt. Keep scrolling to shop it now for fall! 

