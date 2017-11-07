This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Is Selling Its Super Stretchy Jeans for Only $50 — Today Only!

We have a love-hate relationship with our stretchy jeans. We love that they’re oh-so flexible and flattering, but hate that after a few wears they’re sometimes baggy and stretched out — which is why we’re so excited about Everlane’s newest innovative super stretchy jeans.

The ethical fashion brand, loved by Meghan Markle, that is known for its quality affordable basics recently launched a denim line that we can’t get enough of because of its incredible stretch material. The jeans are made with a unique yarn that has high stretchability so it lifts, snaps back, and never bags out. Plus, each pair is detailed with timeless hardware, clean stitching, and a leather patch to truly give them an authentic denim feel.

And best of all? You can score a pair of Everlane’s one-of-a-kind stretchy denim for just $50 — today only — so obviously we’ll be stocking up. There’s 22 stretchy styles available including an Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Ankle Jean and an Authentic Stretch-Rise Cigarette Jean, so you can basically rebuild your entire denim collection thanks to Everlane. In fact, you can get all of the sustainable label’s denim, including its original non-stretch Japanese denim, for the insanely low price of $50. You’ll want to hurry, though, because not only does Everlane rarely have sales, but this amazing flash sale ends tonight — so we’re expecting the denim to sell like crazy.

Everlane

Buy It! The Authentic Stretch High-Rise Cigarette Jean, $50; everlane.com

Everlane

Buy It! Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Ankle Jean, $50; everlane.com

Everlane

Buy It! The Authentic Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny, $50; everlane.com