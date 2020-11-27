The Sustainable Fashion Brand Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie Love Is Having a Major Black Friday Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It’s no surprise that there are thousands of incredible Black Friday sales going on this year, but if you’re looking for a surprise sale, then you’ll want to check out Everlane ASAP. For the first time ever, Everlane is hosting a Black Friday sale, meaning shoppers can enjoy up to 40 percent off popular styles like cashmere sweaters and ultra-flattering denim.

The sustainable fashion label is known for its forward-thinking approach to retail with its transparency on production and pricing, as well as its commitment to giving back to charitable causes. So during its Black Friday sale, Everlane is partnering with Feeding America to help provide two million meals to people in need. It has started off by donating $100,000 and will be donating an additional dollar (which funds 10 meals) for every order placed through Sunday, November 29. With an incentive like that, there’s no way we’re missing out on this sale — and you shouldn’t, either.

There are plenty of amazing sale styles where these come from, so scroll down to check out more of our top picks before the Everlane Black Friday sale ends on Monday, November 30 at midnight PT.

Buy It! The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, $84 (orig. $120); everlane.com

Buy It! The Cheeky Boot Cut Jeans, $47 (orig. $87); everlane.com

Buy It! The Cashmere Ribbed Beanie, $46 (orig. $65); everlane.com

Buy It! The Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer, $139 (orig. $198); everlane.com

Buy It! The Modern Utility Lace-Up Boot, $111 (orig. $185); everlane.com

Buy It! The Cashmere Sweater Tee, $63 (orig. $90); everlane.com

Buy It! The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack, $18 (orig. $25); everlane.com

