Shop

The Sustainable Fashion Brand Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie Love Is Having a Major Black Friday Sale

Take up to 40 percent off select styles at Everlane

By Kami Phillips
November 27, 2020 09:47 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that there are thousands of incredible Black Friday sales going on this year, but if you’re looking for a surprise sale, then you’ll want to check out Everlane ASAP. For the first time ever, Everlane is hosting a Black Friday sale, meaning shoppers can enjoy up to 40 percent off popular styles like cashmere sweaters and ultra-flattering denim.

The sustainable fashion label is known for its forward-thinking approach to retail with its transparency on production and pricing, as well as its commitment to giving back to charitable causes. So during its Black Friday sale, Everlane is partnering with Feeding America to help provide two million meals to people in need. It has started off by donating $100,000 and will be donating an additional dollar (which funds 10 meals) for every order placed through Sunday, November 29. With an incentive like that, there’s no way we’re missing out on this sale — and you shouldn’t, either.

First things we’re adding to our shopping carts? This cashmere sweater tee that’s on sale for just $63, this pair of curve-hugging boot cut jeans for $47, and these ultra-cool lace-up utility boots for 40 percent off. And we can’t pass up the ultra-comfy 100% Human five-pack of protective face masks on sale for $18 (the same kind Angelina Jolie wore) or this Meghan Markle-loved Japanese GoWeave jumpsuit that she’s worn on multiple occasions for just $84.

There are plenty of amazing sale styles where these come from, so scroll down to check out more of our top picks before the Everlane Black Friday sale ends on Monday, November 30 at midnight PT.

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, $84 (orig. $120); everlane.com

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! The Cheeky Boot Cut Jeans, $47 (orig. $87); everlane.com

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! The Cashmere Ribbed Beanie, $46 (orig. $65); everlane.com

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! The Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer, $139 (orig. $198); everlane.com

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! The Modern Utility Lace-Up Boot, $111 (orig. $185); everlane.com

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! The Cashmere Sweater Tee, $63 (orig. $90); everlane.com

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack, $18 (orig. $25); everlane.com

More Black Friday 2020 Deals:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com