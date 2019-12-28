These $30 Faux Leather Leggings Have Are Officially Known as Amazon’s ‘Hot Pants,’ and They’re on Sale

Image zoom

“Hot pants” and “perfect pants” are just a few of the nicknames Amazon shoppers have given these flattering leggings.

Amazon’s most reviewed pair of faux leather leggings, which have earned over 1,400 five-star reviews, feel like comfy, stretchy athleisure, but have the look of high-end leather pants — for a fraction of what most real and faux alternatives cost. And here’s the best part: The high-waisted vegan leggings from Everbellus are currently marked down from $30 to $16.90.

Made with a touch of Spandex, the full-length leggings offer stretch with support thanks to their high-waist design and flattering fit. The versatile pants can be worn casually with t-shirts, hoodies, and sneakers, or dressed up with blouses, blazers, and heels, allowing you to pair them with just about anything in your closet.

Buy It! Everbellus Womens Faux Leather High Waisted Leggings, $16.90 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Many reviewers admitted to feeling apprehensive about the inexpensive pants, but were pleasantly surprised by their high-quality look and feel. “Let me tell you, they look good, feel good, and everyone complimented me on them,” one reivewer wrote. “Probably my new staple this season! I wore them with a turtleneck and white Chucks. I’ve worn them with knee-high boots and a mesh top. Dressed up, or down, these little guys are worth every penny!”

And shoppers not only love their look, but their stretchy material, light lining, and comfy fit, which make them much easier to wear than other options out there (we’re looking at you, sweaty and squeaky leather pants). “They feel comfortable and not restrictive like some faux leather can feel,” one reviewer wrote. “The inside of the leggings feels lightly lined and also helps with getting them on and off. Definitely recommend these!” Plus, they’re noise-free.

Several reviewers bought these leggings for costumes (think Sandy from Grease), and ended up loving them so much, they became a wardrobe staple. “I originally bought them for cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes and they are a hit,” one reviewer wrote. “They are not cheap looking at all. Super comfy and stretchy around the waist.”

The brand recommends using the sizing chart they provide (not Amazon’s) to ensure a perfect fit. Once you consult their recommendations, go ahead and grab a pair while they’re still on sale. If the reviews are any indication, you’ll soon be calling them your “hot pants,” too.

