Believe it or not, there are times when Kim Kardashian West has to Macgyver her way out of a wardrobe dilemma. Luckily, she’s very candid when it comes to her clothes (never forget #DiorDressICutInto2Pieces), so she’s sharing one of those dilemmas with all of us. In a new post on her website, Kim reveals that she had to make a last-minute alteration to her two-piece Cannes dress, and it involved some Twinings Earl Grey tea bags and her hotel sink.

“For the De Grisogono red carpet in Cannes, I wore a custom Lan Yu Couture dress. We had to try to darken the nude mesh dress under the silver layer, because it was too light to match my skin tone. We had just two hours before we left for Cannes, so we put Earl Grey tea bags in a sink and put the dress in for about 30 minutes to dye it,” Kim shared on her site, along with a video that documents the 30-minute dress transformation.

“It took right up until the red carpet for it to dry!!! We had to blow-dry it right before I put it on and it was still a little damp — but it worked and it made the mesh a better match to my skin tone,” she added. “Such a trick of the trade!”

We imagine “Kim and Ko.” took in plenty of YouTube tutorials before getting crafty, but we still have a few questions: How did the dye come out so evenly on the dress? How did they tone down the tea smell? Will Kim brand her own tea-dyeing kit now? What backup dress did Kim have in the wings in case the dye didn’t work? (Kim, if you’re reading, please follow up with another blog post.)

This isn’t the first time Kim has pulled some DIY magic before stepping out for a public appearance. Back in 2014, the star cut a pale pink Dior dress in half before appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, proving at times you have to be your own in-house tailor.

What do you think of Kim’s Kouture hacks? Share below!