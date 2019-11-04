Evangeline Lilly Shaves Off All of Her Hair – See the Entire Transformation

Evangeline Lilly just made a major hair change.

The former Lost actress, 40, documented the dramatic cut she gave herself with a series of videos shared on her Instagram.

“#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going??” Lilly captioned the post, which showed her snipping off inches of her hair and then buzzing off the rest of it with a razor.

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty; Evangeline Lilly/Instagram

The star took her time cutting off all her hair by diving it into multiple sections and chopping up much length before going in with the razor.

RELATED PHOTOS: Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

Once Lilly completed her transformation, the actress posted a selfie of her brand-new buzz cut.

“Hello 🌏. It’s a BEAUTIFUL day,” Lilly captioned the stunning photo.

The actress received praise from both friends and fans in the comments of her posts for experimenting with a daring new look.

On her first Instagram post, actress Michelle Monaghan wrote, “Hero.” Monaghan followed up with another comment on Lilly’s selfie Instagram post by saying, “I love your scruffy, sweet head!!!! 😍.”

One fan commented: “I love it so much! You look amazing! 👏👏👏” Another person said: “Omg!!!! Your hair!!! So bad ass.”

While many fans asked Lilly what inspired her to try a buzz cut, the actress has not confirmed if the new hairstyle is for a role or not.

Lilly follows in the footsteps of other female stars who have embraced buzz cuts over the years, including Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Halsey and Kristen Stewart.