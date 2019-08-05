Vogue Italia Writer Apologizes to Evan Rachel Wood for 'Terrible' 2012 Article Criticizing Her Nude Body

While looking back at old photos to share on social media, Evan Rachel Wood came across one that brought up a memory she felt worth sharing.

The photo was a topless one she took during a shoot one her “favorite photographers,” Ellen von Unwerth, for Flaunt Magazine. In the photo, a semi-nude Wood obscures her face behind a glass of wine, tugging at her white shorts.

Although the image was one that Wood had originally felt powerful in, a 2012 Vogue Italia article written by Guilia Blasi turned that power into “worthlessness.”

“So, I decided to do a ‘throwback’ photo rollout on Instagram and while looking up old photos of mine, I stumbled across this. A familiar feeling washed over me. This feeling of worthlessness. Then I remembered its all a lie,” the Westworld actress, 31, wrote on Twitter, sharing the article.

“I posed topless for an @ellenvonunwerth photoshoot and ‘Giulia Blasi’ at #Vogue, no less, decided to take me down a few pegs,” she added to the thread. “Look at the narratives that are assigned to women. Look at the way we make their looks their value or what makes them ‘interesting.'”

In the piece, Blasi, comments on how Wood was seemingly “too” perfect. So much so, that she lacked “sophistication” and what makes other women in the entertainment industry “interesting” — their physical imperfections and appearance.

“As we look back on the history of film, we realize that the most memorable thespians are not always the most flawlessly beautiful,” the Blasi wrote, commenting examples, such as Meryl Streep’s “long thin nose.”

She then harshly added that posing nude would not help the then young star become interesting.

Wood continued her Twitter thread, explaining how the article judged her without knowing her situation or motives behind the photo.

“Look at how they judge my life at 18 years old without giving a second thought as to what my situation might have been, look at the way they assume my posing was 4 them, to make them like me, instead of me just living my best life with 1 of my favorite photographers,” she wrote.

“It just makes me really sad, that’s all. That this is the respect we give women in the industry,” she added.

Throughout her fame, the actress has been incredibly vocal about the industry’s treatment of women, advocating for the #MeToo movement and opening up about her experience with abusive relationships.

She explained that by sharing this specific experience with Vogue Italia, she wanted to “empower” herself, taking back the narrative surrounding her photo.

Her message was heard by Blasi, who responded to Wood on Twitter, apologizing for the words she wrote in 2012.

“Hi. It’s me. You’re right. It was a terrible piece,” the author responded on Twitter. “I had no recollection of it and I wouldn’t write it now. I shouldn’t have done that to you or anyone and I’m sorry.”

Her apology was accepted by Wood, who thanked her for recognizing her mistake.

“We all do things we wish we hadn’t after growth. Myself included,” she told the writer. “Thank you for the apology. How we repair is what matters sometimes.”