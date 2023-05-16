Eva Mendes Wore a T-Shirt With Ryan Gosling as Ken on It: 'Got That Real Big Kenergy'

Eva Mendes is showing her support for her husband!

The actress recently wore a t-shirt with Ryan Gosling on it — specifically as Ken in his upcoming movie Barbie.

Mendes, 49, and Gosling, 42, usually keep their relationship under wraps, but the All About the Benjamins actress shared her love for her husband on Instagram, posting a photo of herself wearing the Barbie t-shirt with the caption, "Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too."

Gosling's Barbie film comes out on July 21. The Greta Gerwig-directed film co-stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, and Will Ferrell, amongst others.

If Mendes attends the premiere of Barbie with Gosling and the pair walk the red carpet together, it will be her second time doing so since the couple worked together in 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines. But when a fan recently shared their hopes to see them do just that in a comment on Mendes' Instagram, Mendes wrote, "What a cool comment, thank you. But we don't do those things together."

"Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there," the actress added.

Mendes shared her support for Gosling's new movie last summer, too. During an appearance on The Talk, she addressed that viral photo of Gosling as Ken. "It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels," she said. "But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.' So, anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now. There was something about the image that sparked my, you know, that little teenage..."

Gosling joked about his daughters' reaction to him playing Ken last summer, telling Heat magazine, per The Daily Mail, "They can't for the life [of] them understand why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken! But that's why we must tell his story."

He also talked about harnessing his "Kenergy" at CinemaCon last month, saying per CNN, "Up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within. I doubted my Kenergy. I didn't see it." But not long after he said, "I was living my life, and the next thing I knew, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and rollerblading on Venice Beach."