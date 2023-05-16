Eva Mendes Wore a T-Shirt With Ryan Gosling as Ken on It: 'Got That Real Big Kenergy'

"Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too," Mendes captioned her Instagram post

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 16, 2023 01:15 AM
eva mendes wears ryan gosling Barbie tee on instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRkJwzPNKt/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Photo: eva mendes/instagram

Eva Mendes is showing her support for her husband!

The actress recently wore a t-shirt with Ryan Gosling on it — specifically as Ken in his upcoming movie Barbie.

Mendes, 49, and Gosling, 42, usually keep their relationship under wraps, but the All About the Benjamins actress shared her love for her husband on Instagram, posting a photo of herself wearing the Barbie t-shirt with the caption, "Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too."

Gosling's Barbie film comes out on July 21. The Greta Gerwig-directed film co-stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, and Will Ferrell, amongst others.

If Mendes attends the premiere of Barbie with Gosling and the pair walk the red carpet together, it will be her second time doing so since the couple worked together in 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines. But when a fan recently shared their hopes to see them do just that in a comment on Mendes' Instagram, Mendes wrote, "What a cool comment, thank you. But we don't do those things together."

"Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there," the actress added.

Mendes shared her support for Gosling's new movie last summer, too. During an appearance on The Talk, she addressed that viral photo of Gosling as Ken. "It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels," she said. "But when I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, 'Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.' So, anyway, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now. There was something about the image that sparked my, you know, that little teenage..."

Gosling joked about his daughters' reaction to him playing Ken last summer, telling Heat magazine, per The Daily Mail, "They can't for the life [of] them understand why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken! But that's why we must tell his story."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He also talked about harnessing his "Kenergy" at CinemaCon last month, saying per CNN, "Up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within. I doubted my Kenergy. I didn't see it." But not long after he said, "I was living my life, and the next thing I knew, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and rollerblading on Venice Beach."

Related Articles
Colton Underwood wedding photos
Olivia Wilde Wears 'Wedding Dress' to Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's Wedding
Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Bad Bunny were spotted wearing matching black leather outfits during a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Rock Matching Looks – Yet Again! – on Date Night in Los Angeles
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart Threw 'Modesty Out the Window' for Sultry 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover (Exclusive)
Swimsuit Issue 2023
Megan Fox Wears the Sexiest Suit You've Ever Seen on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover
Timothee Chalamet is Chanel's Latest Fragrance Ambassador
Timothée Chalamet Smoulders as New Face of Chanel's Bleu de Chanel
Eva Amurri
Eva Amurri Tries on Wedding Dresses Ahead of Nuptials to Ian Hock: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Wears String Bikini — and Sand! — in Impromptu Beach Photo Shoot
Kendall Jenner Strikes a Sexy Pose in Itsy Bitsy String Bikini for Impromptu Beach Photo Shoot 
Charlize Theron Opts for Edgy Blue Bandage Dress While In Rome
Charlize Theron Wears Edgy Blue Bandage Dress While In Rome for 'Fast X'
Beyonce Tiffany & Co. earpiece
Beyoncé Wears Custom Diamond Tiffany & Co. Earpieces (4.5 Carats Worth!) for Her Sold-Out Renaissance World Tour
Jennifer Lopez getting ready for the premiere of The Mother at her home in Los Angeles, CA May 10th 2023
See Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Prep for the L.A. Premiere of 'The Mother' (Exclusive)
mindy kaling
Mindy Kaling Rocks Custom Manish Malhotra Gown Boasting 4,000 Swarovski Crystals and 300 Feathers (Exclusive)
Quannah Chasinghorse and her mother Jody Potts-Joseph
Quannah Chasinghorse, Mom Jody Potts-Joseph Wear Their Hair Long to Break 'Bonds of Colonization' (Exclusive)
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Wows in Leather Trench at Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini During Sun-Drenched Getaway
Kendall Jenner Hits the Beach in Black Bikini During Sun-Drenched Getaway: See the Photos!
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidma
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Twin in Suits on the 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet: See Their Looks!
Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert Wears Plunging Gown for 2023 ACM Awards Date Night with Husband Brendan McLoughlin