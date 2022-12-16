Eva Mendes Shows Off Her Holiday Style in a Flowy Floral Dress: 'Amore, Amore'

The actress shared a seasonally appropriate video wearing a flirty dress from Australian designer Shona Joy

By
Published on December 16, 2022 05:29 PM
Eva Mendes dress
Photo: Eva Mendes/Instagram

Eva Mendes is loving the holidays!

The 48-year–old actress posted a video on her Instagram on Thursday set to The Ronettes classic "Sleigh Ride," in which she's snowed under with Christmas cheer.

"Amore, amore, amore…" the mother of two wrote, tagging the Australian designer of her dress, Shona Joy.

As Instagram-filtered snowflakes fall down, Mendes walks down a bright, white hall, seemingly adjusting the finishing touches on her outfit, a flowy sleeveless midi dress in "semi-sheer" chiffon, according to the Shona Joy website.

Eva Mendes dress
Eva Mendes/Instagram

The fashionable possible-Mrs. Gosling is enjoying her recent run of style-setting — and the unintentional questions that sometimes arise after sharing on social media.

Last month, she debuted new tattoo photos, which also sparked discussion about her marital status.

Mendes has been famously private when it comes to her 11-year-long relationship with actor Ryan Gosling, 42. But in a photo, Mendes is seen covering her face with her wrist, inked with the words "de Gosling."

In Hispanic culture, the use of "de" or "of" unifies the woman's last name with her husband's after marriage, meaning the star's tattoo could be indicative of a "Mrs. Gosling" title.

Eva Mendes she may be married to Ryan Gosling with new tattoo

Earlier this year, the 2 Fast 2 Furious alum opened up on The View about the possibility of returning to acting, after an eight-year hiatus from making films.

But Mendes, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, with Gosling, said at the time she has a few prerequisites.

"I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything — I mean, if it was a fun project," she shared. "But now I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, I don't want to do... the list is short."

