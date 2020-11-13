The threads placed in her jawline are intended to stimulate collagen production

Eva Mendes Shares Photo 'While Being Tortured' as She Gets Mono-Thread Treatment in Her Neck

Eva Mendes isn't afraid to give daring beauty treatments a try.

Fans were curious to know what the actress was getting done to her jawline after she posted a graphic photo on Instagram with her head leaned back and what appeared to be seven needles injected into her chin. "Omg what is that ?? I’m interested [in] details," one person wrote.

Mendes explained in the caption that she was "getting some mono-threads" and would "update you with results if you care."

"Oye! @marianalvergara has finally opened her own @beautyvillavergara ! This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place!" Mendes said.

The actress added: "So excited to support her as a skilled beauty technician opening her own Latina owned business! Pa’lante reina! ❤"

On Beauty Villa Vergara's Instagram page, the newly-opened Beverly Hills membership-only medispa shared some details about the painful-looking treatment that Mendes received. "Mono-threads activate collagen synthesis which produces a gradual skin thickening, skin tightening and rejuvenation effect," they said.

Dermatologist Dr. Marina Vergara, who gave Mendes the treatment at Beauty Villa Vergara tells PEOPLE that the mono-threads are made from a "fine absorbable polydioxanone" material and are "inserted into the skin in a mesh-like pattern to achieve maximum tightening effects."

Even though Mendes joked about the torturous threads, Dr. Vergara promises that it isn't too painful. "The procedure is minimally invasive and patients usually have mild discomfort. I use numbing cream before placing them," she says.

The best candidates for the procedure are those looking to prevent skin-sagging and maintain their youthful appearance. "It provides immediate results, but even better results are seen after three months as your body produces collagen," Dr. Vergara explains. "These threads will start to dissolve within six to nine months, but due to the collagen and elastin stimulation the effect will last up to eighteen months."

And thread placement can go beyond the jawline, too.