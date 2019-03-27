Eva Mendes Opens Up About Fashion, Her Two Daughters and Date Nights with Ryan Gosling

Family memories and clothing have always been closely linked for Eva Mendes, 45, who keeps that at the forefront every time she sits down to design new pieces for her New York & Company collections.

“Whatever special occasion holds a dear place in my heart, I usually remember what I was wearing or what my mother was wearing or my sisters,” Mendes tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “When I was really little, my mom worked at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood. We would ride the bus to go to work, [and] I’d go to work with her. She would wear this red geisha gown that you had to wear at that time, and it was so beautiful. There’s so many memories tied to that.”

Mendes, 45, also remembers what she wore on a recent trip to the L.A. Opera House to view a performance of Hansel and Gretel with her 4-year-old daughter Esmeralda, and why it’s so special to her.

“She did so well for just having turned 4. She was riveted,” Mendes says of her daughter’s experience, adding that she was wearing a navy and white polka-dot wrap dress from one of her New York & Company collections. “That’s a beautiful memory in that dress that I treasure.”

Image zoom Eva Mendes in her New York & Company collection New York and Company

Most recently, Mendes dropped her latest collection on March 14 which she says drew inspiration from the “effortless elegance of the ’70s” and features a range of matching sets, dresses, blouses, tops, skirts and pants.

“When I think of my mom, her whole look wasn’t as uptight [in the ’70s] as maybe it was in the ’60s,” she says. “I look at photos and there’s just more relaxed hair going on, bell bottom pants, bold patterns — and I love bold patterns. So I think I was really inspired by my mom, but also women like Gena Rowlands.”

Image zoom New York and Company

RELATED: Why Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Keep Their 7-Year Relationship So Secretive

Though Mendes says she would choose the same wrap dress that she wore to the opera — which comes in an emerald green color with white polka-dots in her upcoming April collection (pictured below) — for a date night with longtime love Ryan Gosling, 38, she’s typically more dressed down on a daily basis as much of her day revolves around spending time with their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, 2.

Image zoom New York and Company

“We go through a few outfits a day just because of all the fun stuff [we do] — we made some homemade Play-Doh the other day,” she says. “I really let them explore whether it’s out in the garden or even in our own kitchen. I give them a lot of things so they can have sensory play. So they’re constantly getting dirty, which is how it should be. Lots of T-shirts.”

Image zoom Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

For that reason, motherhood is also in mind when Mendes creates her designs.

“What New York & Company is so amazing about is they offer fabrics that are easily washable and that you don’t have to take to the dry cleaners and not only spend money on but time,” she says. “You just want to be able to clean something. The materials we use, the buttons don’t fall off if you dry clean them, the hems don’t change. Everything shrinks at the same rate so you don’t get an uneven lining. It’s a really great, very specific quality that we have.”

RELATED: Eva Mendes Says Working Motherhood Is ‘So Hard’: I ‘Struggle Like Every Other’ Mom

In the past, Mendes has incorporated a slew of personal touches to the T-shirts she designed with New York & Company — including ones that feature the year “1974,” which is her birth year, and the word “Cuba,” which represents her heritage. Next, she’ll release a T-shirt line inspired by her kids.

“I’m inspired by my children’s art work,” she says. “It’s just amazing what they create when they sit down with the crayon or with some finger paint. I have something really fun inspired by them coming soon.”

Image zoom The April 8, 2019 cover of PEOPLE Perry Hagopian

In the meantime, her longtime partnership with New York & Company keeps her schedule both busy and flexible.

“I’m so grateful because it’s an amazing company that not only understands what it is to be a mother, but they support that,” she says. “And not all companies do. So to have a company, a partner, to support you in that is invaluable.”

For more on Eva Mendes’ life, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.