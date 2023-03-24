Eva Mendes Shows Her 'Early Work Day' Glam — and the Bag She's Carrying with Ryan Gosling's Initials

The actress and entrepreneur gave an inside peek at a recent work day and her 'resting eva face'

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on March 24, 2023
Eva Mendes. Photo: Eva Mendes/Instagram

Eva Mendes is giving fans an inside peek at her work days.

The actress and entrepreneur, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram Friday morning featuring a behind-the-scenes look at her mornings when she has to get up early.

The first pic is a closeup shot of her pouting face surrounded by her gorgeous hair. Mendes is also pouting in the second photo and shows off a stunning leopard print silk dress. She paired her dress with a green handbag in the third photo, where she takes a selfie in front of an orchid.

"Resting Eva Face," she wrote cheekily alongside the photos. "Early Work Day."

In the other pics, she gives a peek at her legs as she lays in bed in the reflection of a mirror and shows a fruit plate she had for breakfast.

"The sweetest guy named Charles brought me this beautiful fruit plate. I was so moved. Thanks Charles!"

Her last photo is a snapshot of a small gray duffel bag with the initials of her longtime partner Ryan Gosling on it. Next to the "RG" is a casually thrown green blazer.

Eva Mendes/Instagram

Mendes recently hinted that the couple might have tied the knot.

In a November Instagram post, Mendes is seen covering her face with her wrist, inked with the words "de Gosling."

In Hispanic culture, the use of "de" or "of" unifies the woman's last name with her husband's after marriage, meaning the star's tattoo could be indicative of a "Mrs. Gosling" title.

Mendes and Gosling, 42, met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, in which they played a couple with an infant son.

Their on-screen chemistry became real-life love when, shortly after filming wrapped, the two were spotted getting cozy at Disneyland and sharing a romantic kiss in Paris.

In September 2016, Us Weekly reported that the two secretly tied the knot, however sources later confirmed with PEOPLE that the couple did not wed.

