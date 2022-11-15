Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married to Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling with New Tattoo Photos

"Wherever they are, that's just what it is," Eva Mendes previously told PEOPLE on how Ryan Gosling and their two daughters — Esmeralda and Amada — are her home 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on November 15, 2022 04:52 PM
Eva Mendes hints she may be married to Ryan Gosling with new tattoo
Photo: Eva Mendes/instagram

Eva Mendes' wrist tattoo may be short and sweet, but it may hold a deeper meaning.

The actress and entrepreneur, 48, has been famously private when it comes to her 11-year long relationship with actor Ryan Gosling, 42. But, a new Instagram post suggests she's more comfortable giving a glimpse inside her relationship.

In a photo shared on Tuesday, Mendes is seen covering her face with her wrist, inked with the words "de Gosling."

In Hispanic culture, the use of "de" or "of" unifies the woman's last name with her husband's after marriage, meaning the star's tattoo could be indicative of a "Mrs. Gosling" title.

Eva Mendes she may be married to Ryan Gosling with new tattoo

This isn't the first time fans have had a glimpse at Mendes' ink.

In an Instagram photo shared in September, she subtly displayed the sentimental tattoo while showing off a field of flowers, and her followers were quick to gush over the meaning of the art with many referring to Gosling as Mendes' husband.

Eva Mendes hints she may be married to Ryan Gosling with new tattoo
Eva Mendes/instagram

Mendes and Gosling met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, in which they played a couple with an infant son.

Their on-screen chemistry became real-life love when, shortly after filming wrapped, the two were spotted getting cozy at Disneyland and sharing a romantic kiss in Paris.

In September 2016, Us Weekly reported that the two secretly tied the knot, however sources later confirmed with PEOPLE that couple did not wed.

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. Sonia Recchia/Getty

Mendes and Gosling have shared tidbits about their home life with daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6 — whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

While speaking with PEOPLE in August about her new partnership with Skura Style, for which she's the brand ambassador and co-owner, Mendes said "my man and my kids" are whom she calls home.

"Wherever they are, that's just what it is," she sweetly shared.

Gosling also shared what his life as a dad of two has been like, revealing how some of his latest projects were even inspired by his daughters.

"I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids," he said in August per The Daily Mail.

The Oscar nominee also plans to introduce his daughters to his work with the hotly anticipated upcoming Barbie movie, in which he plays Ken.

"Barbie was a way to do that," he shared. "Not necessarily like I'm making it for them, but it's the first time I think they kind of are understanding [it]."

"Although, they can't for the life of them understand why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken," he teased. "But that's why we must tell his story."

