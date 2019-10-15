Eva Mendes Just Got Her Hair Done at Supercuts — and Documented It on Social Media

Sometimes stars really are just like us!

Eva Mendes revealed on Instagram, Monday, that she had popped into a Supercuts salon to get a quick service, sharing a selfie taken from below her face, showing her damp locks. In the snapshot, she wears a black smock with the Supercuts logo emblazoned on it.

“Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile. Y que?! 🧡,” Mendes, 45, captioned the image.

Friends and fans complimented the stylish star in the comments section, with one praising her for “keeping it real” and another saying, “Your humbleness is endearing.”

“They’re great for a trim and quick layer!” one user remarked, to which the actress replied, “Totally! And great for a quick wash and dry!”

Image zoom Eva Mendes Eva Mendes/Instagram

While she has been photographed rocking designer looks over the years and even designing her own clothing collections, Mendes is not above quality beauty for a bargain price.

In 2016, she opened up to Byrdie about her drugstore makeup brand Circa, sharing that she grew up “shopping at drugstores for pretty much everything.”

“When I was growing up, it certainly wasn’t cool to have things at a discounted price or to have something at mass level,” Mendes said. “There was no H&M — it wasn’t cool yet — so the fact that it is now, and that people really understand that you don’t have to pay a lot for things that are quality, I think that’s really exciting.”

“Talking about drugstore products, it’s funny because I worked with Pantene for years, and I was always a fan,” she also added in the interview. “Although I’m no longer the face of Pantene, I still stand by the brand. It’s a really great product. I love it.”

Image zoom Eva Mendes (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for New York & Company)

These days, the Hitch actress — who shares daughters Amada Lee, 3, and Esmeralda Amada, 5, with Ryan Gosling — is just thankful her clothes stay mostly clean as a mom of two young children.

Last month, Mendes told PEOPLE that her girls with longtime love Gosling, 38, are “still in that stage where we’re painting all day,” sharing that they participate in “a ton of activities” together.

Image zoom Eva Mendes Donato Sardella/Getty Images

But despite the mess painting and similar crafting projects can create, the star is “slowly starting to feel like a woman again” as Amada and Esmeralda get older.

“I’m slowly starting to feel like a person,” she said. “Now that we’re getting out of the toddler phase, I’m excited to not wear paint all over me, or food all over me. But we still have a 3-year-old.”