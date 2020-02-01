Eva Mendes Says She's 'Grateful Every Day That I'm Aging' After Being Told She's 'Getting Old'

Eva Mendes has no problem with growing older.

On Saturday, the mother of two responded to an Instagram troll who pointed out her age in the comments section of a post in which Mendes debuted a haircut. In the post, Mendes showed off her new ‘do and thanked her followers for “sending me so much positivity and love through your comments.”

“She’s getting old,” the Instagram user wrote, in an interaction that was first reported by Comments by Celebs.

“Yes your [sic] right,” Mendes — who celebrates her 46th birthday next month — replied. “Thank God I’m getting old. That means I’m still here. I’m gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday [sic] that I’m aging. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn’t.”

“It makes me feel grateful,” the actress continued. “So thank you for the reminder that I’m still here. ❤️❤️❤️.”

This isn’t the first time that Mendes has clapped back at a social media troll. Last month, the designer had a classy response when a fan criticized the multi-colored patterned dress she wore in an Instagram video.

“Dont like these designs you need a better Designer you to [sic] pretty for these ugly patterns,” the commenter wrote underneath the video of Mendes showing off a new dress she had helped design.

Mendes delivered a classy response, while also promoting fellow celebrities Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union‘s fashion lines.

“I’m so sorry you don’t like this one,” she wrote. “It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection. But I’m sure there’s other stuff you may like. If not @katehudson and @gabunion design some great things. So there may be something for you there. Sending love for 2020 ❤️.”

Mendes, who shares daughters Amada Lee, 3½, and Esmeralda Amada, 5 with Ryan Gosling, told PEOPLE in November that she has been keeping her eyes peeled for “that special project” now that her daughters are getting older.

“They’re starting school and so I’m feeling like I finally have a little time to myself. But also, I’m starting to find that ambition again that I lost a little bit,” she said. “I was fine with losing it, it was a natural thing, but it transferred — the ambition was in the home.”

“I’m still in the home, but I’m getting more of that call to work again,” Mendes shared. “That’s exciting because it’s happening naturally. It’s exciting to feel that again.”