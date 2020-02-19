Eva Mendes Praises Gabrielle Union's Instagram Selfie: 'How Is It That I Just Started Following You?'

Gabrielle Union has a new Instagram follower: her friend Eva Mendes!

The former America’s Got Talent judge, 47, posted an Instagram video putting her pink-toned eyeshadow and flawless complexion on full-display, and the Hitch star, 45, left a sweet compliment — and confessed to being “such an Insta-mom” — in a comment captured by the popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

“THAT Skin!!!!!!!!! BTW, how is it that I just started following you?! I thought I was following you all this time. I’ve literally just figured this out. I’m such an Insta-mom. I follow and unfollow people all the time and have no idea which is which. Anyway, love to you sis. So beautiful ❤️” Mendes wrote under the getting ready video.

“@evamendes lmao!! 😂❤️” one Instagram user replied. Another wrote, “@evamendes lol 😁”

In the Instagram clip, Union smiles and winks at the camera after showing off her braided hairstyle and every angel of her gorgeous glow.

“Listen, I’m built for this. I see it all and I keep high steppin for ALL of us,” Union captioned the video on Tuesday. “My dreams, my fight, my spirit, my work is for us all. You can fight me, you can trash me, you can stand in my way… I will keep moving forward & still cover you in love and light.”

And Mendes wasn’t the only star in awe of her beauty — the post was quickly flooded with supportive comments.

“Skinnnnnnnnnn💫💫💫” Project Runway judge and writer Elaine Welteroth wrote. Olivia Munn added, “Omg that face 😍”

“Yes Girl pure Goddess!” Pose star MJ Rodriguez said.

Image zoom Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union in 2005 David Livingston/Getty

Mendes and Union go way back during their time in Hollywood (pictured above in 2005) and have something else in common these days — they both design their own namesake collaborations for New York & Company.

Union has supported Mendes’ collection in the past, wearing a strapless floral-print A-line dress, which Mendes applauded on Facebook, captioning the photo: “Oh. My. Stars. Gabrielle Union in Eva Mendes for New York & Company. Breathtakingly beautiful. Thank you mama.”

Recently, Mendes plugged Union’s collection when she clapped back to a critic who called her designs “ugly.” The commenter replied to an Instagram of Mendes showing off a new dress in the collection writing, “Dont like these designs you need a better Designer you to [sic] pretty for these ugly patterns.”

“I’m so sorry you don’t like this one,” Mendes responded. “It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection. But I’m sure there’s other stuff you may like. If not @katehudson and @gabunion design some great things. So there may be something for you there. Sending love for 2020 ❤️.”

Union’s latest post and uplifting caption come after her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, opened up to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America about how he and his family are supporting his daughter, Zaya, who recently revealed she identifies as female.

In their candid chat, Wade revealed that Zaya, 12, — whom he shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches — had long been aware of her gender identity.

“She’s known it for nine years. She’s known since she was 3 years old,” Wade, 38, said. “Along this way we’ve asked questions and we’ve learned. But she’s known.”

Asked how long he’s known, Wade said that he was keenly conscious in the beginning of one thing and one thing only: that he needed to confront some of his own biases and open himself up to his child’s feelings.

The athlete told Roberts that Zaya actually helped educate Wade and his wife on what it means to be transgender, after doing the research herself.

Last week when the news was announced, Union shared a series of heartwarming tweets raving over Zaya.

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her,” Union, 47, wrote alongside a video of Zaya, who can be heard stressing the importance of being “true to yourself.”

“It’s ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people,” Union added.