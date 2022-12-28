Eva Mendes Shows Off a Vibrant New Hair Color for the New Year: 'I Went Red'

The mom-of-two switched up her brown locks for a stylish new hairdo

Published on December 28, 2022
Eva Mendes is saying goodbye to 2022 with a fashionable new hairdo!

The actress, 48, switched up her golden brown locks for a vibrant red hair color to wrap up her year. She explained in the caption of a closeup Instagram snap on Tuesday: "Mira esto! I went red."

The mom-of-two has rocked her hair in different shades of brown throughout her career but began experimenting with a blonder shade in the summer. With only a few days shy of the new year, she shared an Instagram video modeling her hair and reflected on the holiday season.

"Whatever you celebrate or don't celebrate, if you're with friends and family or flying solo , I'm sending you loads of love during this time," she wrote in the video's caption. "I know how hard it can be for some.Don't let Instagram trick you -we're all dealing with our own sh*t. Some more extreme, of course, but we're all in this madness together. ♥️"

In the video, Mendes massages her hand through her hair in front of a Christmas tree filled with multicolored lights and yellow ornaments as the holiday song "Carol of the Bells" plays in the background.

She continued in the caption: "For me personally, I don't care much for acting "merry" or "happy " -as long as I stay grateful I'll let myself feel all the feels that come up. I won't torture others with them but I won't hide them either. ♥️

She wrapped up by adding, "Oh , I went red," referencing her fresh hairstyle and giving credit to her hairstylist Richi Grisillo.

Last month, she showed off her style on Instagram by putting her wrist tattoo on display.

In a photo shared on her Instagram page, Mendes is seen covering her face with her wrist, inked with the words "de Gosling." In Hispanic culture, the use of "de" or "of" unifies the woman's last name with her husband's after marriage, meaning the star's tattoo could be indicative of a "Mrs. Gosling" title.

The entrepreneur has been famously private when it comes to her 11-year long relationship with actor Ryan Gosling, 42. In an Instagram photo shared in September, she subtly displayed the sentimental tattoo while showing off a field of flowers.

The couple are parents to daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6.

