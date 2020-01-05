Eva Mendes Delivers a Classy Clapback at Critic Who Called Her Dress Patterns 'Ugly'

Eva Mendes is always keeping it classy, even when defending herself against critics.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old actress and designer clapped back at an Instagram troll who criticized the multi-color patterned dress she wore in a video she shared that day.

“I think I resemble a horse at times,” she captioned the video. “It’s not a bad thing. It just is. If I was an animal I’d clearly be a horse. Or a Shetland pony. 💜Anyway here I am horsing around in my new favorite dress. The Natalya dress. I LOVE THIS DRESS!!! Thank you @alejandroblanco for creating this with me! Love love love this! 💜.”

In the comments section, one of her followers criticized Mendes’ choice of attire, writing, “Dont like these designs you need a better Designer you to [sic] pretty for these ugly patterns.”

In response, Mendes delivered a classy response, while also promoting fellow celebrities Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union‘s fashion lines.

“I’m so sorry you don’t like this one,” she wrote. “It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection. But I’m sure there’s other stuff you may like. If not @katehudson and @gabunion design some great things. So there may be something for you there. Sending love for 2020 ❤️.”

Image zoom Eva Mendes/Instagram

In September, Mendes spoke to PEOPLE about how Ryan Gosling has been her No. 1 fan in support of her New York & Company clothing line.

“Ryan is incredibly supportive and he’s always in awe,” Mendes said.

The Hitch actress has been designing with the brand for six years now, and Gosling still has to remind Mendes of her hard work.

“He makes me realize that [making the collection] is actually a lot of work,” Mendes added. “I have so much fun doing it, that I don’t really realize.”

Image zoom Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Gosling also gives his input on his favorite pieces. “He’s been loving the pants I’ve been doing,” she said. “I’ve been getting into pants more, especially soft pants like joggers.”

When she’s looking for inspiration in the design process, Mendes always turns to the women in her family. “Ryan’s mom, Ryan’s sister, my mom, my sisters, my grandma are all my fashion guinea pigs,” Mendes explained. “Nobody is going to be more honest than family, and our family is very honest. It’s something I really appreciate because when designing something, you need real feedback.”

Image zoom Eva Mendes New York and Company

“And then of course when you see your family in one of your dresses, your creations, it’s beautiful, because you know they’re not doing you any favors,” she added.

Mendes also is inspired by vintage items worn by her mother when she’s thinking up new designs.

“I’m totally emotional about clothes,” she said. “I use my own memories and photographs of my family to create clothes. I’ll randomly text or email [NY & Co.] at 4 in the morning and say, ‘We need to recreate this silk jogger pant with this silk bow blouse, please! My mom wore something like this in the ’80s.’”