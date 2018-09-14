Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Eva Mendes celebrated her fifth anniversary of designing for New York & Company by unveiling her newest collection at a fashion show in Los Angeles.

After a screening of Mendes’ new short film Girl’s Best Friend, the actress and designer celebrated the launch of her Fall and Holiday 2018 collections with a runway show featuring diverse models in an array of bold-printed pieces.

“This was just a really special evening to celebrate the five years that we have under our belt together. This is a real partnership, it is a real collaboration and I am so grateful,” Mendes, 44, told PEOPLE.

She added, “A lot of times you go into business with a company or someone, and you feel like your ideas aren’t valued. You feel like it is not a real partnership at some point, but this has been a true collaboration. So to celebrate tonight is something so special. Having the show, being here in L.A., the short film… it’s just been emotional.”

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

The entire line, which is already available for purchase at New York & Company's website, was inspired by ’70s style and features a muted color palette, wide leg pants, flared skirts and form-fitting silhouettes.

After the runway presentation, Mendes took the stage with a rescue husky and revealed that each member of the audience would have a donation made on their behalf to the Cesar Millan PACK Project.

The animal-loving star also opened up to us about her love for her four-legged friends. “You know what? The love that you have for your dog, and how you are with your dog, I think is really similar to how you are with your children,” Mendes laughed. “[My late dogs] prepped me for motherhood!”