Eva Marcille Slams Winnie Harlow's America's Next Top Model Diss: 'I Think It's Really Whack'

America’s Next Top Model cycle three winner and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille is slamming Winnie Harlow for dissing the reality competition show that brought them both to fame.

“You know what, it amazes me that people get opportunities and they totally forget who gave them those opportunities. Winnie Harlow is a beautiful girl. Let’s be clear. We know her because of Top Model,” Marcille, 34, said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“The world knows her, Drake knows her, Wiz Khalifa knows her because of Top Model,” she continued, referencing Harlow’s former rumored fling (Drake) and current boyfriend (Khalifa).

Marcille added, “To diss Tyra [Banks], who gave everyone this huge platform, I think it’s really whack.”

Harlow, a cycle 21 contestant on the show created and hosted by Banks, caused controversy earlier this year during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she said she didn’t believe the series helped jumpstart her modeling career.

“[My success] started after the show, ’cause that really didn’t do anything for my career…which, it doesn’t do anything for any model’s career, realistically,” she said. “A photographer from London hit me up—major photographer Nick Knight—and he was like, ‘Hey, I’ve seen your photos online, and I want to do a shoot with you.’ It went viral, and I got campaigns from there, and it hasn’t stopped since.”

Since her time on the modeling competition in 2014, Harlow’s landed an array of high-profile modeling gigs, including her boundary-breaking appearance on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in November.

Just last week, Banks broke her silence during her own visit to the WWHL clubhouse and addressed Harlow’s claims on air.

“I discovered her on Instagram and she [was] on this show, so what do you think that means?” Banks said. “I have nothing but love for my girls. And my girls come from so many walks of life and so much pain and so much hardship and so much story. And a lot of times when people express themselves in certain ways, there’s a reason. And I will respect her confidentially and her life but I have to give love to her.”

She continued: “They’re all my babies, they’re all my babies, even the ones that act out are still my babies.” To which WWHL host Andy Cohen quipped, “That’s how I feel about the Housewives.”