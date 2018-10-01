Eva Longoria Hits the Runway During Paris Fashion Week 3 Months After Giving Birth

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

It’s only been three months since Eva Longoria gave birth, but the busy mom has been quick to get back to work.

The actress, who welcomed her son Santiago Enrique with husband José “Pepe” Baston on June 19, has already been on the red carpet promoting projects, plus she’s back to work producing TV shows. And over the weekend she walked in the L’Oréal Paris fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

She was one of many L’Oréal Paris spokespersons and models to hit the catwalk during the brand’s open-access Le Défilé show in Paris. Longoria modeled a floral-print long-sleeve dress by Giambattista Valli with high-low skirt and some playful neon eye makeup.

According to a source at the show, Longoria confessed to her fellow spokesperson Aja Naomi King that she was nervous about her runway walk. “I’m terrifed,” Longoria said. “I have very short legs so I don’t want the models behind me, running me over.”

The makeup brand took over the city with an amazing outdoor runway that featured a floating catwalk on the Seine River, which made the models look like they were walking on water. Other stars who walked included Maria Borges, Elle Fanning, Liya Kebede, Doutzen Kroes and Andie McDowell.

While Santiago sat this event out, he did join Longoria when she returned to work in August on the set of ABC’s upcoming show Grand Hotel, which she is executive producing.

“First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! Has a desk and everything! #WorkingMama #BabyBaston,” she captioned a photo with her son at the office.

She opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the transition of going back to work. “As I start returning back to work slowly, [I’m asking], ‘How do you balance it all?'” Longoria said. “Everybody used to [ask] me, ‘How do you do it all? You do so many things.’ And I was just like, ‘Because I don’t have kids.’ Every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby.”

