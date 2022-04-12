Eva Longoria Sports Sexy Victoria Beckham Cut-Out Gown for Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding

Eva Longoria flaunted her model-like figure in a floor-length black gown at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz over the weekend.

Longoria, who has been longtime friends with Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham, wore a dress from the fashion designer's Spring/Summer 2022 collection for the big day. The Desperate Housewives actress, 47, shared photos of her look on Instagram for her 8.5 million followers.

"Obsessed with my dress from last night," she captioned the picture, tagging Victoria, also 47. Longoria paired the outfit with an elegant and subdued makeup look, opting for a dark eyeshadow and a nude lip.

The Spice Girls singer previously modeled the gown on Instagram last month, captioning her post, "I love this dress from my Spring Summer collection, it's super comfortable yet the cut-out detailing makes it feel special. It also has a gorgeous racerback detail! x VB."

Longoria previously told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) host Kay Adams that Victoria was dressing her for Brooklyn's wedding.

Victoria has styled the star once before. She designed the wedding gown Longoria wore when she said "I do" to her husband José Bastón in 2016.

"It wasn't my first rodeo and I just wanted something sweet and simple and elegant — and no better person to do it than Victoria. So, I went to London a couple times for fittings and we went over fabric and styles. She pulled out all these fabrics and every single dress she's ever made. We looked at all the tops, bottoms, zippers, styles, and it was a really fun experience," Longoria shared with PEOPLE in June 2016.

Brooklyn, 23, married Bates Motel actress Peltz, 27, on Saturday at the family's Palm Beach estate following a prolonged engagement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eldest Beckham child proposed to Peltz in July 2020 after going public with their relationship that January.

Peltz partnered with Valentino for her signature bridal look. She worked with the label's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli on a wedding dress for one year, taking at least two trips to the brand's headquarters in Rome, Italy. She also went for two fittings in the U.S.

"We've been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they're just so talented. The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who's actually my man of honor, and then Leslie Fremar who's one of my best friends in the whole world," she told CR Fashion Book last November. "It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of, and it's very exciting."