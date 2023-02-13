Eva Longoria Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Chic Striped Swimsuit: 'Anyone Ready For Summer?'

Actress Eva Longoria posted a photo to social media in a retro one-piece while vacationing in Spain

Published on February 13, 2023 02:11 PM
Eva Longoria Channels Classic Hollywood Glamour
Photo: Eva Longoria/instagram

Eva Longoria is not looking forward to six more weeks of winter.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 47, took to Instagram to show her eagerness for warm weather Sunday, posting a vacation shot of her in a chic striped one-piece bathing suit.

The Gigi C suit evoked old Hollywood glamour with its chic cutouts and striped pattern, and is available on the site for $185.

"Anyone ready for summer? 🌞" Longoria captioned the post, to an outpour of support from her over 9 million followers.

While the rest of the country tuned into the Super Bowl (or Rihanna concert, depending on who you ask), Longoria enjoyed basking in the warm sun in Màlaga, Spain at the Marbella Club Hotel, sharing her "beautiful views" in a separaste post Sunday.

Referring to the resort as "a little oasis," Longoria commended the "great staff" and views as she took in the beach waves on her relaxing vacation.

Longoria's long awaited break comes after wrapping up shooting on her new show, Land of Women, for which she was executive producing. After working for five months, amid promoting other projects, the mom of 4-year-old Santiago Enrique, was ready for a vacation.

She commemorated the wrapping of her show in a sweet Instagram video celebrating with the cast and crew, sharing hugs all around.

"What an amazing 5 months I had filming my new show in Spain 🇪🇸" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to the amazing crew for making me laugh every single day and for taking such good care of me."

She continued, "To all the beautiful people I met in my little village and all around Cataluña! Los quiero mucho! Can't wait to go back for season 2! 🤍"

Longoria has also been promoting her first feature film — marking her directorial debut — which will premiere on Hulu on June 9. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, she shared how important it was to share the true story behind Flamin Hot' of a Frito-Lay janitor who harnessed his Mexican American heritage to become a marketing savant.

"You look at this guy and you go, 'Oh wait, he did that. So that means I can do that,'" Longoria told PEOPLE. "This is a hero. He's not wearing a cape, but man, is this story powerful."

