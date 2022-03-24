During an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!), the actress revealed the former Spice Girl is her style sister

Eva Longoria Says Victoria Beckham Is Dressing Her for Brooklyn's Wedding: We're 'Coordinating'

Eva Longoria gets her fashion advice from the best.

During an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) Thursday, Longoria, 47, told host Kay Adams that her close friend Victoria Beckham is dressing her for Brooklyn Beckham's upcoming wedding.

Longoria shared she and Victoria, 47, will be in "coordinating dresses" when Brooklyn, who the designer shares and David Beckham, ties the knot with Nicola Peltz.

Explaining how their styling process works, Longoria told Adams: "I just go into her closet normally, and go, 'I need a dress.'" The Desperate Housewives star added that Victoria just "tells me" what to wear.

"She's like, 'Do you like the black or the green?' And I say, 'Black.' She goes, 'Great. Green.'"

In addition to their friendship, Longoria and Victoria's fashion partnership has long been in existence.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When Longoria married her husband José Bastón in 2016, she walked down the aisle in a gown created by the former Spice Girls member.

"It wasn't my first rodeo and I just wanted something sweet and simple and elegant — and no better person to do it than Victoria. So, I went to London a couple times for fittings and we went over fabric and styles. She pulled out all these fabrics and every single dress she's ever made. We looked at all the tops, bottoms, zippers, styles, and it was a really fun experience," Longoria told PEOPLE in June 2016.

As for Brooklyn's wedding, the photographer, 23, and Peltz, 27, are hoping to say "I do" sometime this year.

In a November 2021 interview with Hello! Brooklyn opened up about his wedding plans, explaining he had hoped to have tied the knot by now, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, they decided to hold off.

Brooklyn Beckham; Nicola Peltz Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Brooklyn said in the interview. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm traveling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year," he said.

While the rest of his family — his parents and siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham — hunkered down in the U.K. amid the pandemic, Brooklyn and Peltz stayed together in New York before relocating to Beverly Hills.

"I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice," he said at the time.

Brooklyn proposed to Peltz in July 2020 after first making their relationship public that January.