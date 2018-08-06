Eva Longoria Rocks a Plunging Mini Dress on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth to Baby Santiago

After seven weeks at home out of the spotlight with her newborn, new mom Eva Longoria made a glamorous red carpet return.

The Dog Days actress, 43, attended the premiere of her movie on Sunday, the first red carpet she’s been to since welcoming her son, Santiago, with husband, Jose “Pepe” Baston, 50, in June. For the occasion, she donned a white blazer dress with a plunging neckline and nude open-toed heels. She also had her hair pulled back into an elegant ponytail and added a pop of color via a pink lip.

Longoria has been candid about her motherhood journey since giving birth on June 19. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, Longoria discussed how her life has already changed and the next phase that she’s back to work.

“So now comes the part where, as I start returning back to work slowly, [I’m asking], ‘How do you balance it all?'” the Golden Globe-nominated actress said. “Everybody used to [ask] me, ‘How do you do it all? You do so many things? And I was just like, ‘Because I don’t have kids.’ I mean every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby.”

Longoria and Baston were also excited to officially introduced their little one to the world on the cover of Hola! USA, which will hit newsstands Aug. 10. Santiago is waving on the covered, which mom pointed out when she first shared the photo on Instagram, writing, “Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world!”

Dog Days, directed by Ken Marino, is a multi-narrative romcom with an all-start cast, including Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wolfhard, Nina Dobrev and Adam Pally. It opens in theaters on Aug. 10.